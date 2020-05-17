Had any weird dreams lately?

According to several stories I've read in the last few weeks, unusual dreams seem to be a feature of our national lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

And I have not been immune.

My dreams are rarely violent, but I had a doozy the other night.

Seems I was in hand-to-hand combat with a tall, lean person who could have been either male or female.

As the hostilities progressed, I found myself backing him/her (who it seemed I knew quite well) into a closet where I proceeded to wail on him/her with a slender fishing rod. I was successful as I plummeted him/her into submission.

As my opponent emerged from the closet none too happy and with red welts all over her/his body the main thing I worried about was whether the battle was truly over and whether or not she/he was going to launch a counterattack.

I was assured by bystanders on the scene that the fight was truly over and said to my vanquished opponent that it was a good thing we were at peace. Because, after all, we were planning to go to Europe together soon -- I told you we knew each other.

As always, many of my dreams are work-related, or related to the work I used to do as a journalist before I retired.

Just today I dreamed I was covering a Congressional hearing (it may have had something to do with the fact I was dozing while the television was blaring the testimony of Health and Human Services whistleblower Dr. Rick Bright) and came up with an ingenious way to take notes.

I divided my notebook with a line right down the middle. On the right side I took copious notes, while on the loft side I would occasionally scribble pertinent "pull quotes" which I would later use as the basis of my story. Lessened the need to go back over the full transcript when writing the story, you see.

(Actually, I think that is a pretty good idea and am sorry I didn't think of it back when it would have done me some good.)

But I must admit that most of my work-related dreams are of the anxiety variety.

I don't know how many times I have dreamed that I had been forgetting to go to county commission or city council meetings and woke up with a sinking feeling that I was falling down on the job.

About the only dream I have had that was truly pertinent to the current situation was one I had a couple of weeks ago wherein I was desperately trying to arrange a pool among several people on how many virus deaths we would eventually suffer in the United States.

My guess was 125,000, which right now, as the total pushes 90,000, seems rather quaint.

Of course I don't claim to know what any of these dreams really mean. But that's just the nature of dreams -- pandemic informed or not -- isn't it?

Tommy Stevenson is retired associate editor of The Tuscaloosa News. Reach him at tommystevenson45@gmail.com or 205-292-2236.