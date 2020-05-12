Food plant: Safety is top priority

Community means neighbors, family, friends, church and school. It means where we work, the stores where we shop, the restaurants where we eat and the places we go to have fun. COVID-19 has disrupted our community and forced changes on all of us, but these changes are to help keep us safe.

Safety is the top priority of the Tyson Foods plant in Gadsden, where I serve as the plant manager. We’re working hard to protect our team members during this ever-changing situation, while also ensuring we continue fulfilling our critical role of helping feed people across the country and keeping thousands employed.

We check worker temperatures and require they wear face coverings. We’ve implemented social distancing measures, such as installing workstation dividers and barriers in our break rooms, and we are deep cleaning our facilities every day. In March, we relaxed our attendance policy to encourage people to stay home when they’re sick and we continue to remind them to follow CDC guidelines at home as well as at work.

Our team members have mandatory health care coverage and we’ve made changes by waiving a five consecutive day waiting period for short term disability and increased coverage to 90% of normal pay until June 30, so employees can receive pay while they’re sick with the flu or COVID-19. In addition, we’re waiving the co-pay, co-insurance and deductible for doctor visits for COVID-19 testing as well as eliminating pre-approval or preauthorization steps. We’ve waived co-pays for the use of telemedicine and are relaxing refill limits for 30-day prescriptions of maintenance medication.

Also, the company is now offering $120 million in “thank you bonuses” for 116,000 U.S. frontline workers and truckers, up from the $60 million announced in early April. The company is moving up the first $500 bonus payment to early May. The second $500 bonus will be paid in July.

No one should be fearful to go to work. Because our plants are already focused on food safety efforts, I believe they’re one of the safest places for a person to be right now.

Isaac Howard

Manager, Tyson Foods, Gadsden

Protection needed against unfair suits

As the U.S. Senate debates liability protections for businesses over the coming weeks, I hope Sen. Doug Jones will stand up for essential businesses and support reasonable protections against unfair lawsuits related to the coronavirus.

As a convenience store owner, we have made every effort throughout the coronavirus pandemic to remain a resource to our neighborhoods, so customers have access to fuel, food and other supplies. In addition, we have instituted several adjustments to protect the health and safety of our customers, as well as our employees.

We have installed protective barriers, our employees have worn face masks and we have increased the frequency of cleaning both inside and outside the stores. Our employees have stepped up in an incredible way, making every effort to protect our customers, including pumping fuel for the elderly.

Their valiant efforts deserve to be rewarded, not punished. If Congress does not support liability protections for essential businesses, legal fees could put stores like mine out of business. Given the already rapidly rising unemployment rate, this would be devastating for our workers and especially unacceptable given the sacrifices they have made throughout this crisis.

Businesses that have acted irresponsibly shouldn’t be protected, but if a business has taken adequate safety precautions for employees, customers and others, Congress should provide these essential businesses liability protection from groundless civil suits related to COVID-19. Essential businesses took on the additional responsibility to remain open, despite financial and logistical challenges, and deserve the support of Congress.

Brian Young, Piedmont

Owner, 13 Alabama convenience stores