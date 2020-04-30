I hope after this crises people have learned a few things with their finances and won’t repeat them.

My heart goes out to everyone who were laid off or couldn’t afford to feed their families.

Once you go back to work, if you can find a way, start putting funds aside to cover 3-6 months of expenses. Stop buying cars you can’t afford. Don’t buy a house or rent a home that stresses your income. Prioritize monthly needs like food, shelter, utilities, everything else is a want.

There are no get-rich-quick schemes, they only make you poorer. It’s a slow process to change your financial culture. Don’t emulate our government by continually going into debt, spend no more than you make.

Quit looking for the state or federal government to fix all of your problems, when will you learn it can’t?

I know you’re thinking “easier said than done,” but imagine feeling stress-free next time. Put the responsibility of taking care of you back on YOU!

Anthony Mercado, Niceville

Governor Ron DeSantis has claimed that he inherited a broken system.

So far in Florida, only 5% of all unemployment claims have been processed. Thousands have been unable to even access the site to file for unemployment, and this weekend that site has been closed completely. And the bridge loans to small businesses is likewise closed, after helping only 1,000 businesses.

With so many Floridians suffering, it’s no wonder that there is a rush to open back up. But couldn’t our governor do more? Wasn’t the broken system he inherited back in 2018?

Across Florida, we are calling on the governor to fix these broken systems. Whether that requires a special session of the Legislature, or newly appointed committees and positions by him, he is the one who can fix these systems that are crushing our business owners and their unemployed workforce.

And please, governor, use your power to enact a moratorium on utilities shutting off water during the pandemic. With so many sheltering at home, water is critical to not just handwashing, but life.

Dr. Carolynn Zonia, Santa Rosa Beach