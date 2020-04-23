After months of winter hibernation, spring has gotten into full swing recently.

But spring means more than just blue skies and the emergence of leaves on trees and flowers’ bloom. Spring also brings the possibility of severe weather.

Alabama has a long history of storms on holidays like Palm Sunday and Easter, and this year was no different. Unlike neighboring states, we were blessed to not have any fatalities.

As of two weeks ago, the National Weather Service had identified 23 tornadoes from the outbreak that ripped across Alabama on Easter, and the strongest of those was estimated at 132 mph. The 23 tornadoes were the most of any in one state during the Easter weekend which saw more than 100 tornadoes from Texas east to Maryland.

We hope we’ll never see anything like the April 27, 2011, tornadoes again during our lifetime, but with the anniversary of that event approaching, it certainly reminds us to take these things seriously.

It also doesn’t look like we’re going to get a break anytime soon.

As with everything else in our lives these days, how we deal with severe weather is affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Locally and across the South, people have been faced with a decision: is it worthwhile to go to a community storm shelter for safety, knowing that such close-quarters contact with others doing the same increases the risk of COVID-19?

There’s almost no single answer to that question because everyone’s housing and health situations are different, and we’re not going to judge anyone who makes a choice one way or the other.

Regardless of where you find yourself when the line of severe storms roll through, there are a number of things you can do to prepare beforehand.

The first thing is to be weather aware.

Pay attention to the forecast because meteorologists give us advance notice of the possibility of severe weather days in advance.

Maybe your favorite television show is interrupted by weather coverage and you have no choice, but even if that’s not the case, it’s also useful to watch TV news as the severe weather event happens.

If you’re not one for TV coverage, make sure you have a way to get warnings, like NOAA weather radios or weather apps.

Also, if you rely on a cellphone, don’t forget to turn “do not disturb settings” off if there’s a weather threat — many times those come on automatically, and they could silence an important warning in the middle of the night.

Have a plan about where to go, whether that’s an interior room of your house, a neighbor or family member’s house or a community shelter.

James Spann and others recommend wearing a bicycle helmet to protect your head in case debris starts flying.

If you go to a community shelter, wear a mask and take hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes with you.

You can also plan ahead for the storm’s aftermath, which might include power outages, with flashlights, batteries and canned food.

We know that the last thing we need right now is something else to worry about, but nature doesn’t put things on hold for mankind and being prepared can help give some peace of mind.

A version of this editorial appeared in The Gadsden Times.