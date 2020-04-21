There’s not a single American who hasn’t been affected by efforts to contain the Covid19 virus from spreading.

States have been advised to practice “social distancing,” schools and classes have been closed, travel has been restricted and panic buying stripping stores of simple goods is now commonplace. Companies and businesses are laying off employees and encouraging them to work from home if possible.

The questions on all our minds is when will all this madness end? Can our nation really recover that quickly form the devastating drain on what was a booming economy just 3 months ago?

Thanks to incessant media coverage of the rising infection rate and deaths attributed to the virus, there’s a state of fear in the general public that cannot be easily extinguished.

Unless an effective vaccine and cure can be found to eradicate the Covid 19 virus, will anyone feel comfortable venturing out and interacting with other people in society?

Viruses are insidious little organisms constantly seeking host lifeforms which they choose indiscriminately regardless of sex, race or political orientation. We have seen the exponential growth of Covid in every state. People in every level of our society live in fear of contracting the virus even from simple contact from friends and family members.

Can anyone ever feel safe when the restrictions are lifted?

As Dr. Fauci from the NIH predicted, the situation will only get worse in the foreseeable future. It’s just a matter of time before every one of us will have to deal with the possibility of being exposed to the virus.

The biggest question will be whether America can totally recover from a mega disaster of these proportions. I fervently hope so.

— Ron Wolff, Panama City Beach