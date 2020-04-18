The next time you see a political ad funded by “Club for Growth,” remember this: Grover Norquist and Mike Huckabee are unelected, paid by billionaires, who are responsible for Club for Growth and the situation we are in today.

They have fought to shrink down our government. They are the ones responsible for the lack of medical supplies needed by the heroes who are now giving their lives to save ours.

Norquist has wanted to shrink the Federal Government to nothingness, he has succeeded. He is responsible for our smaller footprint in medical supplies. So next time you see an ad for a politician funded by “Club for Growth,” remember they caused the runaway epidemic we are facing.

When you shrink the government you cut out the scientists that could have stopped this epidemic. Grover and Mike support Pearly Gaetz, our representative, who mocked the virus by wearing a gas mask on the floor of Congress. He does not deserve our support. He is the one who wanted to follow Mike Huckabee and privatize our public beaches. Pearly Gaetz voted to shrink the very government departments that we need today.

We do need a vibrant government to protect us . What we don’t need is Pearly Gaetz, and his unelected supporters like Grover Norquist and Mike Huckabee.

Dave Walby, Gulf Breeze

Unfortunately, what Fred Marlatt said in a recent Reader Feedback is correct. Many people, perhaps most, need to be directed and told what to do in the time of crises like we’re in.

Most people take heed to the instructions and proceed about our business when necessary and otherwise stay home. The “some” who ignore the instructions are the very ones who will mix and mingle and they’re the very ones who will spread the virus.

You have only to read the article from Robert Prentice on the Viewpoints page of the March 30 News Herald to understand what our leaders are dealing with.

Gov. DeSantis is doing the right thing. Give him and our other leaders a break. The decision to tell everyone to stay home was not an easy one.

Joe Gillespie, Panama City Beach