Sometimes you can’t win for losing. The American public is facing one of those situations.

Oil prices are at an 18-year low and from all indications, the price of a barrel of oil could see another drop.

West Texas Intermediate futures, the main U.S. market gauge, has dropped 24% to $20.37 a barrel, the lowest price since February 2002. Prices are plummeting at the gas pump, but the American citizenry cannot take advantage of the situation. Spring break has basically been eliminated, vacations have been put on hold and the government has effectively placed restrictions on people’s movement because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Will England wrote in the “Stocks” edition online: “A species jumping virus in China, an angry prince in Saudi Arabia, an implacable oil ministry in Russia unwilling to cede ground or market share, taken together, add up to tough times in Watford City, North Dakota. Drillers, frackers, excavators, builders and haulers all face the consequences of a simultaneous price war and a collapse in demand for the oil they extract from the Bakken Formation deposits. So do restaurant workers, janitors, checkout cashiers and college professors.”

The same scenario is playing out in the Marcellus shale formation in West Virginia, Pennsylvania and New York, and throughout the Appalachian Basin.

The oil industry has been brutalized from two aspects: the coronavirus, which limits personal movement, and the trade war between Saudi Arabia and Russia. One could draw parallels between the present oil price collapse of the 1970s and ‘80s and today, only this time the coronavirus adds a new and different dimension.

But there is always hope and optimism in the American psyche. And Americans can find humor in all situations that are demanding and stressful.

In the last oil crisis, I was vice president of manufacturing for General Tire. On a plant visit to Odessa, Texas, one of the centers of oil activity in the U.S., I met with several local bankers to establish a line of credit for plant operations.

One of the bankers told me the bank was running a special giveaway if you opened a new account. He said the bank was giving away a toaster or a used oil rig, but if I wanted a toaster, I had better hurry because they were going fast. American humor at its best under abnormal operating conditions.

The U.S. is attempting to broker a deal between Saudi Arabia and Russia that would resolve and stabilize oil prices. Russian oil companies require an oil price of $60 to maintain and support their budgets and stop the hemorrhaging of cash. Saudi Arabia faces the same problems as Russia. Its government has been forced to reduce budget spending with the price of oil hovering around $30.

Strangely enough, the overseer of the largest U.S. oil formations is the Texas Railroad Commission. The commissioner in charge of the oil industry in Texas is Ryan Sitton. He said on Twitter, “We all agree an international deal must get done to ensure economic stability as we recover from COVID-19.”

U.S. antitrust laws prevent collaboration among the entities, but Sitton is considering curtailing output in America’s largest oil-producing state for the first time in decades.

An article under the Wall Street Journal’s Business and Finance News stated, “Shale oil companies, which are heavily in debt and produce at a higher break-even price compared with conventional (Russian) and Saudi Arabia producers, have been hit hard by the slump. That has led in recent days to stepped-up U.S. engagement with OPEC.”

The oil price collapse, under different circumstances, would be wonderful for the American public. For now, it couldn’t come at a worse time. Stability, perseverance, and science are essential to overcoming the latest challenges to our country. Under the worst of circumstances, we still have all three.

John F. Floyd is a Gadsden native who graduated from Gadsden High School in 1954. He formerly was director of United Kingdom manufacturing, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., vice president of manufacturing and international operations, General Tire & Rubber Co., and director of manufacturing, Chrysler Corp. He can be reached at johnfloyd538@gmail.com. The opinions reflected are his own.