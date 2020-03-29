I take furious offense to your passage of Ordinance 2002-08. I deem it to be a gross encroachment on the civil liberties of the people of the United States of America and beseech you to nullify Ordinance 2002-08 immediately!

(Editor’s Note: Following is a letter sent to Walton County commissioners and submitted to The News Herald and Northwest Florida Daily News by Michael Capuano.)

One morning last week, I made an attempt to responsibly leave the confines of my home and get some exercise. I decided to take a walk to the beach as opposed to going to a grocery store or Walmart where I would be in closer proximity to others.

I walked by many people along the town’s streets and sidewalks to get to the beach. As I accessed the beach I found the beach to be void of others which consequently is the safest place to be until I was approached by a code enforcement agent who kindly asked me to leave the beach.

As I conversed with this individual I learned that I could be arrested should I refuse to leave public land (which, by the way, the people of the state of Florida own). It seems unconscionable to arrest a lone individual who is engaged in actions which do not violate the rights of others nor puts the health of others at risk.

Should I have let these events play out and actually have been arrested, your officers would risk exposing me to a virus thereby exposing others when I would have inevitably been released. This is counterintuitive to taking action to avoid the spread of a contagion.

Prior to the COVID-19 scare, when visiting the beach, I would as a matter of default stay greater than 6 feet from others. When reflecting on the steps involved in going to the beach, my wife and I park the car, gather our beach gear, and walk onto the beach and set up our towels or blanket. We don’t touch other people nor touch surfaces others have touched to get there. Nor do we come in contact with strangers while laying down on our blanket or sitting in our beach chairs.

We may occasionally get up and go for a dip in the water or a short walk along the shoreline all the while staying a greater distance from others than we would during a trip to the grocery store. When our trip to the beach was over, we would gather our belongings and return to our car. On the way to the parking lot, we would stop and rinse off in the shower stalls. Touching the button to start the shower is typically the only surface we would touch on a day trip to the beach.

As I reflect on a typical day at the beach, I realize the act of going to the beach on a typical summer day is the ideal place to be during a viral crisis such as current events.

After a short reflection period of your own, I am confident you will agree that a trip to the beach is far less risky to a trip to the grocery store, Walmart, or Home Depot, which all remain open. How many times do you touch a surface while shopping? How close are you to other humans while in the store? Do you rinse off in a shower after leaving the store?

Let’s make a common sense approach to combating the spread of this virus without infringing on the basic civil rights of the people. Staying away from bars, restaurants, movie theaters, concerts, and the like are all very good common sense measures albeit intrusive however tolerable given current events.

But the beach? I am not a college student nor a spring breaker as if that should matter anyway. What I am is a taxpaying U.S. born American who will not stand for the government’s interference in my daily life and private activities which do not infringe of the rights or safety of others.

I take furious offense to your passage of Ordinance 2002-08. I deem it to be a gross encroachment on the civil liberties of the people of the United States of America and beseech you to nullify Ordinance 2002-08 immediately!

The author, Michael Capuano, is a resident of South Daytona currently staying Miramar Beach.

