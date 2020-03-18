I have heard many, many, people railing against the closing of businesses, stores, restaurants and in specific; public schools.

Italy has experienced some of the most prolific progression of the Coronavirus on the planet. So much so that the hospitals are overwhelmed by the sick and dying. Doctors in Italy have been forced to engage in battlefield triage in the treatment of patients. Battlefield triage involves evaluating and then treating ONLY the most likely to survive patients.

This is being done simply because there aren’t enough resources to treat the vast numbers of patients infected with the Coronavirus. In other words they are being forced to let people die.

Purportedly, the Coronavirus causes serious complications in 20% of sufferers. The population of Northwest Florida is between 300,000 and 700,000 people. If you take even 5% of that number (15,000) of people and send that number to area hospitals with serious respiratory issues; the hospitals would not have the resources to treat patients. Physicians here would be forced to make the same impossible choices that Italian doctors are already making.

We are being told that the Coronavirus can be carried by an individual that appears healthy for several weeks before that person exhibits any symptoms, so basically ... anyone around us could have it.

Countries with the lowest transmission rates for this virus have put in place social distancing plans to include closing schools. These plans have proven extremely effective in stemming the transmission of this virus.

Although the decision to close schools makes life horribly difficult economically for people; the measure is effective in the sense that it slows the progression of the virus, thus allowing medical facilities the ability to handle a much smaller patient load.

Bruce Harris, Milton

Since the beginning of Joe Biden’s presidential campaign, a number of incidents have emerged pointing to a decline in the former vice president’s cognitive capabilities.

The 77-year-old Democratic presidential front-runner has notably forgotten the name of the President he served under, forgotten he was running for president, confused his wife for his sister, called a female voter "dog-faced" at a campaign rally, and just recently botched a quote from the Declaration of Independence.

Biden's verbal missteps on the campaign trail and his inability to form coherent sentences suggest he is unfit for office and may possibly be suffering from dementia. Democratic leaders and the mainstream media are doing voters a disservice by not bringing more attention to this issue.

Shahen Boghoussian, California