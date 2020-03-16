Due to the coronavirus being found in Montgomery, the Legislature has issued a proclamation: Everyone must use both sides of their toilet paper.
Fayette
To sound off on any topic, call 205-722-0188 or email news@tuscaloosanews.com.
