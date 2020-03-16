Toilet paper? Have people lost their minds? Of course, I have wondered that many times even without the coronavirus scare, but it’s toilet paper that people are panic buying?

I seriously don’t get that, but there is a real threat from Covid-19. The most pressing and important long-term effect beyond the deaths that will occur is the economic disruption that will almost certainly lead to a recession. It could even get worse, and we could have a legitimate stock market crash. Perhaps worst of all, our medical care system is about to be put to a very significant test.

As we shut down society to help control the spread of the disease, we are also effectively shutting down the economy. Right now, people are panic-buying toilet paper, but what will be next? Doesn’t that point to a capacity within people to be absolutely ridiculous when threatened by any sort of crisis?

The answer is a resounding “yes,” and it points to the paper-thin line between normal life and full-blown panic. A single man can be very unpredictable. Mankind in its aggregate is extremely predictable and develops a kind of mob mentality, particularly in crisis, and that mentality is never good. Hoarding is a common response to crisis situations.

Think about how people panic-buy bread and milk when snow is in the forecast. The rational side of our minds understands that this is Alabama and snow doesn’t last here for more than a day or two. The irrational side of our mind sends us rushing immediately to the store for milk and bread.

The Covid-19 virus has been in the open for more than a month. Worldwide, there have been approximately 163,000 reported cases and slightly more than 6,000 deaths. That yields a death rate of about 3.7 percent. This makes Covid-19 far more deadly than the annual flu in terms of the death rate. Of course, that rate is somewhat inflated due to the disease being underreported. The actual death rate will be slightly lower, but, even then, that number would mean a substantial number of fatalities.

When the world population hovered around 1.8 billion people at the end of the Great War in 1918, the Spanish flu pandemic broke out. It lasted well into 1919 and claimed 50 million lives worldwide, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That epidemic had a mortality rate of about 2.7 percent. In the United States, 675,000 people died. The CDC said that approximately one-third of the world population was infected with Spanish flu.

Many people in the Spanish flu outbreak died at home and never went to a hospital or doctor’s office, particularly in rural parts of America and the world. In today’s society, people rush to doctors and hospitals, and that rush could easily turn into a torrent as it has in Italy, where the health care delivery system has been overwhelmed.

While shutting everything down may look like an overreaction, it is likely the best way to halt the rapid spread of the disease. None of us like the idea that the NCAA had to shut down its basketball tournament and call off all the spring sports. None of us like the NBA canceling the rest of the season or Major League Baseball suspending spring training and delaying the opening of the season. Many of us will be seriously inconvenienced by having to work from home or by having public schools and universities suspend their spring classes. Those precautions, however, are critical to stemming the tide of new infections.

U.S. hospitals in aggregate have only about 2.8 hospital beds per 1,000 people. Of those beds, only about 300,000 are available at any given time. It is easy to see how hospital capacity could easily be overwhelmed by Covid-19 patients. Further, the stockpile of medication and medical supplies would be quickly overtaxed by a huge influx of patients. Unfortunately, many of those supplies and medications are manufactured in China, where manufacturing has been seriously disrupted.

This leaves our health-care workers vulnerable as well as seriously undersupplied. Cancelling those sporting events and class schedules doesn’t seem like too great a sacrifice in light of those facts. I still don’t believe you should purchase every roll of toilet paper in the store; however, buying some essential items without freaking out would be a good decision. No one expects stores to shut down, so take it easy, be smart and do what the CDC is recommending.

The best way to treat Covid-19 is to avoid contracting Covid-19.

For accurate information on Covid-19, consult the CDC website: cdc.gov

Information on the hospital care situation was obtained from: statnews.com/2020/03/10/simple-math-alarming-answers-covid-19/

Gary Cosby Jr. is photo editor of The Tuscaloosa News. Readers can email him at gary.cosby@tuscaloosanews.com.