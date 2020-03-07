Imagine a story of recovery after a Category 5 hurricane and a Florida coastal community that rises and rebuilds greater than ever before by returning to the roots of its historic past!

Imagine the rebuilding of its waterfront in a planned historical thematic by returning to the architecture of the 1920's and 30's that makes the town a worldwide attraction and destination specifically for that architecture. Imagine the title "Panama City, Florida's Most Modern City That Never Changed"! Or, "Panama City. The NEW OLD Florida"!

Imagine the stories written; "How Panama City Recovered and Prospered By Returning To Its Roots." Imagine a community with the true look and feel of "Old Florida," yet hailed for its commitment to green construction and energy efficiency.

From time to time I receive email marketing "The Historic Inns of Savannah." Those of you that have visited Savannah understand it's not for the beautiful beaches or the waterfront views (although the riverfront is quite nice). It's not for the amusement parks! It's not for the T-shirt shops or the broadway shows.

I dare say you visited for the beautifully preserved architecture and history that has created a destination full of unique, locally owned shops, restaurants, and entertainment! You visited for the feel of stepping back in time. With all of the modern amenities.

Panama City has an opportunity to rebrand itself. And The St. Joe Company is in the most unique position to lead that rebranding. And, to endear itself to a community for the next 100 years.

St. Joe's Panama CIty Marina Hotel Project is, without a doubt, one of the most important developments in the recovery of Panama City's downtown and waterfront area.

Even though modern urban planning has proven the negatives of dependency on any one particular development project to stimulate a community and its economy, it can not be denied that the groundbreaking on the Marina Hotel Project will be the catalyst for confidence and security that Panama City's Downtown is returning to glory. Of equal importance though, the Marina Hotel Project will set the tone for the architecture of all future development in the area.

We have lost our Historic Inns and Hotels to poorly planned development, neglect, and a myriad of other reasons. But we are in a position as a community to make the bold and visionary decisions to revive our city, or at least the waterfront that gave birth to Panama City, by adopting land use regulations that will, at minimum, incentivize all new waterfront development to rebuild to the historical "Old Florida" architecture of the early 20th Century.

Critical to any incentives are the requirements for modern green construction techniques with zero energy goals that will place our planned thematic in the forefront on the world stage! No matter your political persuasion, energy issues will be a deciding motivator for tourism in the coming decades and we can lead the world in that regard by planning now.

The recently updated design of the St. Joe Marina Hotel Project presented to the community March 4 is a considerable improvement over the first "box" presented. But there is still no WOW to it! There is little in the design that stands out as uniquely historic and representative of Panama City's past.

I am confident that St. Joe can, and will, do more to bring this project to the look and feel that so many in our community desire. Having said that, we as citizens have to understand that there are formulaic considerations to hotel construction and design that must be addressed for a project to see economic success. Economic failure of a project such as this benefits no one.

St. Joe's leadership is committed to this project and is listening to the community. It is up to us to make sure that they hear our desires, if not our demands.

We as a community, including our elected representatives, must open our eyes and demand a new visionary paradigm for the future of our waterfront communities and undertake bold and brave steps towards that vision.

Robert Barnes, Panama City