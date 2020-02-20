While coronavirus is sparking fears out of proportion with its actual impact in the United States, the flu season has become one of the deadliest for children in a decade.

A second wave of flu season is now affecting Florida and other parts of the United States. The number of deaths and the hospitalization rate for U.S. children are the highest seen at this point in any flu season since 2009-10, The Associated Press reported Friday.

At least 92 flu-related deaths have already been reported in U.S. children, including seven in Florida. The Florida cases involved unvaccinated children and severe cases in local hospitals are also in children who weren’t vaccinated, according to health officials.

While the Panhandle fared well in the most recently released statistics — with the exception of Walton County, which showed “moderate” activity, the remainder of Northwest Florida was labeled as “mild” — the season is not over

But children are hardly the only ones affected. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that at least 26 million Americans have been sickened with the flu this past fall and winter, leading to about 250,000 flu-related hospitalizations and 14,000 deaths.

That compares to just 15 confirmed cases of coronavirus and no deaths in the United States as of Monday. Even the number of coronavirus cases and deaths in China, where it first spread, are far fewer than those of U.S. flu cases and deaths.

Yet fears of coronavirus have caused people to overreact and even fueled discrimination of Asian Americans. Bullying and assaults of Asian Americans have occurred from New York to New Mexico, while some restaurants and other businesses owned by Asian Americans have experienced declines in their patronage, Reuters reported.

Unfounded fears have also been exhibited locally. The University of Florida recently warned its professors to stop requiring sick students to leave class and be tested for coronavirus, the Fresh Take Florida news service reported.

Instructors had apparently done so in multiple instances, despite there being no reported coronavirus cases in Florida and the student health center being unable to test for it. UF students and other local residents would be better served if flu was taken as seriously.

The CDC recommends that everyone 6 months of age and older get a seasonal flu vaccine each year. While vaccination by the end of October is recommended, the CDC calls for vaccinations to continue as long as flu viruses are circulating.

Two strains of the flu have spread this season and resulted in the two waves of illnesses. Increases in flu cases have been seen across Florida in recent weeks and activity is still expected for several more weeks.

Parents should take advantage of the free vaccines offered for their children, and it’s not too late for others to get the flu shot as well. Doing so reduces the likelihood of the kinds of hospitalizations and deaths that have occurred too frequently this flu season.

The Gainesville Sun