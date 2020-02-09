How's this for a contrarian view that the U.S. Senate Republicans’ refusal to allow witnesses and documents to be entered into the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump may be to the Democrats’ advantage?

While it's true that Trump survived the Wednesday vote on mostly partisan terms and has been busy claiming the acquittal has exonerated him, Democrats are insisting he is in no way exonerated and that the truth is still out there.

Of primary concern is the testimony of former National Security Advisor John Bolton, whose new book, tentatively scheduled for publication on March 17, purportedly contains evidence that Trump was explicitly withholding military support for Ukraine in exchange for investigations into Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, which was the key charge in the House impeachment of Trump.

Bolton had said he was willing to testify before the Senate and there is still the possibility that he will do so before the House. Such testimony -- which would likely go well beyond the charge of Trump's quid pro quo and implicate the President in who knows how much additional malfeasance -- would likely be explosive and keep the Democrats’ charges alive.

But even if Bolton does not testify, there is still the matter of the book, which is likely to be a real barn-burner and include many more examples of Trump skullduggery.

Trump is reportedly attempting to block the book on spurious "national security" grounds, but one way or the other the contents of the manuscript will surely come out during this campaign season.

No, Trump would probably have been better off if Bolton and others had testified and all the questions raised had been put to bed.

Trump was impeached on two counts: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. He was acquitted on the obstruction charge, 53-47 on a strict party line vote, but on the abuse charge one Republican -- Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah -- became the first senator in history to vote against a member of his own party in an impeachment trial.

Romney is being hailed in Democratic and some media circles for taking a high moral stand based on his religious beliefs. Among Republicans and Fox News fans, not so much. Trump has even questioned Romney's motives, saying he hid behind his religion to cast a vote he knew "was wrong."

Much attention was also paid to Alabama Democratic Sen. Doug Jones, facing a tough election in the ruby-red Heart of Dixie this year, who hewed the party line and voted for impeachment.

Jones is being hailed as a profile in courage for a vote that supposedly doomed his reelection bid, but the opinion here is that had he voted for acquittal he would not have picked up any Republican votes while at the same time alienating many of his core supporters.

Finally, another way the acquittal-without-any-witnesses verdict in the Senate may ultimately help the Democrats is that it will force vulnerable GOP senators up for reelection this year to defend their decision to hear no testimony.

The Democrats need to pick up four seats to retake the Senate (five if one concedes Jones will lose) and Republicans are vulnerable in Maine, Colorado, Arizona, North Carolina and perhaps Georgia and Texas.

You can be certain Democrats in all those states will make the Republican incumbents answer for their votes against calling witnesses and seeking documents in the impeachment trial.

And to be certain, there is really no good answer.

