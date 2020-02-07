A loophole allows people legally prohibited from buying guns, such as those who committed domestic abuse and violent felonies, to purchase them at gun shows, over the internet and through other private sales without background checks.

Legislation that helps keep guns out of the hands of violent criminals sounds like common sense.

A GOP-led state Senate committee unanimously passed a bill earlier this month to close the so-called “gun show loophole” for firearms sales. The measure would require all sellers at gun shows to conduct background checks that determine whether buyers have a criminal history of domestic abuse, violent felonies or other factors that disqualify them from possessing firearms.

Senate Bill 7028 would unfortunately still allow private sales outside gun shows to happen without background checks being conducted. But it would represent progress on that issue in requiring both the buyer and seller to complete a notarized form, which attests that the buyer is legally allowed to purchase the gun.

Sen. Keith Perry, a Gainesville Republican and vice chair of the Senate Infrastructure and Security Committee, joined other committee members in voting in favor of the legislation. But other Florida Republicans, including Gov. Ron DeSantis and House Speaker José Oliva, have spoken out against the measure.

The National Rifle Association has attacked Senate leaders for supporting the bill, as has Donald Trump Jr. The president’s son said that Senate Majority Leader Bill Galvano, R-Bradenton, was a “gun-grabbing” minion of Democratic presidential candidate and gun-control supporter Michael Bloomberg for backing the proposal.

No one would be grabbing guns from anyone under the legislation. It would simply prevent people who are legally prohibited from owning guns from taking advantage of a loophole in the federal background check law, which allows them to purchase firearms from unlicensed sellers in most states without those checks being done.

The loophole makes guns easier to access for people who have violent criminal records or are legally prohibited from owning firearms for mental-health reasons. While many vendors at gun shows are licensed sellers, and thus fall under the background-check law, the loophole allows people who are rejected by these sellers to turn to others who are unlicensed to make the sale.

The loophole applies to gun shows as well as private sales over the internet. A 2019 study found nearly 93,500 online ads for guns in Florida were posted on a popular website for guns sales — with no background checks required — in just the previous year.

The nonprofit group Everytown for Gun Safety, which conducted the research, also placed ads on the site and conducted background checks on those who responded. It found that one in seven Floridians who sought to buy guns had committed violent felonies, domestic abuse and other crimes that would have disqualified them if the checks were required.

The entire Legislature and Gov. DeSantis should support closing the background-check loophole to help keep these guns off the streets.

The Gainesville Sun editorial board