I find The Palm Beach Post story about conservatives blocking Amendment 4 to be very telling.

They say it would prevent tens of thousands of potential Democratic voters on the rolls!

So according to this article most felons are Democrats. Interesting! But not surprising!

Ross Johnson, Valparaiso