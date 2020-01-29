The new majority just doesn’t like this ruling. So they’re throwing it out.

Last week’s jaw-dropping ruling of the Florida Supreme Court, undoing a landmark ruling on the death penalty, is sending shocks of alarm through Florida’s legal community for two reasons.

First, the 2016 ruling that the court just eviscerated was based on solid law and precedent. It held that death sentences could only be imposed on convicted murderers if the jury was unanimous in recommending that as a penalty. It took a long time for the court to arrive at this position, but there had been a steady advance in that direction — prodded by a pair of U.S. Supreme Court rulings and, we hope, Florida’s shameful status as one of the few states allowing death sentences after simple majority votes from juries.

The second — and possibly more devastating — element is how casually this court tossed aside solid precedent. The majority opinion, authored by Justice Charles Canady, acknowledged that this was a momentous step: “While this Court has consistently acknowledged the importance of (precedent),, it has been willing to correct its mistakes...It is no small matter for one Court to conclude that a predecessor Court has clearly erred.”

But there’s no “clearly” about this ruling. The 50-page majority opinion (including a concurrence by Justice Alan Lawson) boils down to this: The new majority doesn’t care about the injustice of upholding death sentences in cases where jurors recommended death by as little as a 7-5 vote. (In fact, this factor was never addressed in the opinion.) It doesn’t care about national case law or the fact that Florida will become one of just two states allowing non-unanimous death sentences to stand. It doesn’t care about the havoc this will wreak in courts across the state, which have been evaluating pre-2016 death penalty cases to see if they require new sentencing phases. And it clearly doesn’t care that Florida now leads the nation in death-row exonerations, suggesting that less-than-unanimous verdicts increase the odds of an error.

The new majority just doesn’t like this ruling. So they’re throwing it out.

That should send chills down the collective spine of Florida’s legal community. If the new court majority feels free to toss out any case law it disagrees with, the state’s court system could be thrown into chaos.

Death-penalty experts say the decision probably spares the lives of some inmates who have already made their way through the resentencing process, but denies that chance to others in identical circumstances whose cases haven’t been heard yet.

Furthermore, this ruling is an open invitation to Florida lawmakers to resurrect old laws that had previously had ruled unconstitutional, or struck down on other grounds.

We sincerely hope that this ruling is not a harbinger of things to come. But it should surely be a warning to Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has two more vacancies to fill on the court, to appoint judges whose views are more moderate — and whose respect for the rule of law and precedent trumps personal and political ideology.