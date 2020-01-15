I’m not going to lie, I’m a music lover, predominately in the musical genre of opera, I studied it for over 15 years, I have sung more concerts and performances of the genre than I care to remember to. I have so many arias of the repertoire I have lost county. If you were to get into my car right now and turn on the power button to my car media player, you would hear Jose Carreras, Placido Domingo and Jose Carreras together in song.

I even performed in Carnagie Hall in New York City, so why am I not still performing today? Ah, because there is the kicker, you see I gave it up, I hung up the tuxedo, I put it to bed. I took my final bow, but it was on my terms, my conditions, my decision. I have no regrets, I didn’t “give up” I “put it up.”

You see I had felt like I achieved the goals I wanted to with what I set out to do with my singing. I touched some people’s lives with it, gave people joy, but as I grew more mature, I could tell the change in my voice, I could sense it darkening and decided I wanted to remember what it was. So I decided to put it up.

So many people get frustrated with things that they want to achieve, goals they want to meet, missions they want to succeed in, and before they do they “give up” and “give in” because of outside things. For example, people for whatever reason - resentment, frustration, power struggle, lack of understanding, resistance to change - they will try to bash you and knock you down till you are ready to throw in the towel and call it quits.

Now if they do that, and believe they will try their hardest to do it, you have to decide, are you going to let them? If you do, you are giving into them, you are letting them win and you are giving up.

You can do that.... OR, you can rise above it and continue to carry on. You may have to endure heartaches and feel you are all alone and feel like you don’t belong.

The county and the community you live thrives on the efforts the people put into it. The county and community leaders continue to work tirelessly to provide the best the know how to do what they can to move the communities forward....Do they have all the right answers, no. but does anybody?

People are sometimes very quick to judge and criticize people without reflection before we do it. Have we every stopped to consider how our quick judgments and critics affect the other people. Nowadays people are quick to fly with comments on social media about people in their own community before they go and have a conversation with them about disagreements.

Have you thought about how those things could cause someone to give up and give in? Just something to think about.

I told you I frequently listen to the Three Tenors, but over the weekend I happened to hear two singers I never really heard before a gentleman by the name of Josh Groban and a rather well known singer by the name of Barbra Streisand sing Lenord Benstein’s “Somewhere.” I thought I would end by quoting it.

“There’s a place for us, somewhere a place for us, time together with time to share, time to learn, time to care. Someday, somewhere, we’ll find a new way of living, we’ll find a way of forgiving....somewhere.”

There’s a place for everyone....don’t give up....don’t give in.

K. William Boyer is the editor of Washington County News and Holmes County Times Advertiser. You can reach him at kboyer@chipleypaper.com or by phone at 850-638-0212 ext. 4006.