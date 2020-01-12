I am going to show my age here, but so what. Age brings experience and experience leads to knowledge and, according to Scripture, knowledge properly interpreted leads to wisdom.

Now, let me admit my reality. I am technologically deficient, or technologically challenged, or however you want to phrase it. My older grandchildren and millennial son are tech savvy and show me things that make me feel like a Stone Age survivor who dropped out of the bush in the Amazon into a Best Buy store downtown. I know all of you have been there.

The last new car we bought is great for ferrying my three big Poodles, but I couldn’t even find where to put in the key to start it after we signed the required 6,000 papers needed to complete the sale.

“Just press this button,” the nice salesperson said.

I did. Nothing happened. “Well, you have to depress the brake as you press the button,” he suggested with a genuine smile at dealing with a senior citizen.

Now that I’m catching up on driving, I had to digest the future of driving from another nice young man who works for Ford up north, somewhere in the Detroit area, and was out at the Will May Dog Park over Christmas walking his mother’s dog. I chat up just about everyone at the dog park, which is in Sokol Park. I recommend it to the rest of you dog nuts out there; it’s a great place for your guy and gal dogs and just about everyone is friendly. I queried my new friend what he did.

“I work in autonomous vehicles,” he answered as we walked around the park. “Autonomous vehicles” I wondered out loud. “Like, vehicles that drive themselves?”

My father was born just about the time Henry Ford was putting a Model T in everyone’s hands at the beginning of the 20th century, and now we will just be able to sit and let the car do the driving?

“Will this be an improvement on a human being doing the driving?” I asked innocently, but suspecting the answer, as our dogs took off after a tennis ball.

“Oh, yes, my goodness, yes, a thousand percent! The cars will do all the thinking, observing, viewing, interpreting the data, reacting, everything.” I thought for a moment about all the idiot drivers on the road that I observe every day and considered his answer very reasonable.

We continued chatting as our guys chased tennis balls, sniffed other dogs, and did the usual canine things. The young man was a University of Alabama graduate in electrical engineering and also had his master’s in business administration. I don’t know if he is a legend in the making but you EE and MBA folks, this guy is competing with the best.

OK, returning to technology.

I just read a piece where the new generation of geeks, ironically, is turning to paper calendars to keep track of their appointments. They like “paper” -- it allows them to touch base with the world of their parents and grandparents. Maybe they listen to Elvis occasionally, also.

So, what does technology promise? Let me cut to the chase here. Technology will take care of all our needs and wants, but can it cure poverty, hate and war? Sorry to get so serious in a semi-serious column, but we live in a real world, not in a virtual one, or one where we just drift through happily as computers take care of our home, drive for us, and medical technology cures everything.

Let me be clear here: Science and technology has been a blessing in our modern world, or for about the last 150 years or so. Who would argue against everything from the rural electrification of our homes and farms to the wizardry of modern medicine? On the other hand, technology has also given us the ability to destroy civilization across the globe with nuclear weapons showering down from space stations.

So, how do we apply technology to curing poverty, hate and war? It becomes quickly apparent that matters of the heart are not so easily addressed by the computer majors coming out of Stanford. However, if we can make autonomous cars, why can’t we cure cancer, stop radical Islam from executing Christians, and feed the starving millions of Africa?

Scientists operating on the leading edge say we are but a few steps away from reinventing man with the help of computer-driven technologies, altering DNA, inventing the perfect human being. Sci-fi gurus already have super-humans leaping through space, perpetuating evil or destroying the bad geeks and their mechanical subordinates.

I think I’ll just go find my Alexa and ask her: Alexa, how to we make things right? She will know. Alexa knows everything.

Larry Clayton is a retired University of Alabama history professor. Readers can email him at larryclayton7@gmail.com.