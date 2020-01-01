The most diabolically brilliant shift in political strategy that Donald Trump could devise for the 2020 campaign:

My fellow Americans,

Happy holidays from Mar-a-Lago! This is my first Christmas as an official resident of Florida, a fantastic place to relax, spend quality time with the family and collect my thought (or thoughts).

The last three years have been exhausting for me and my legal team, not to mention this great country. As we look ahead to the historic election next November, I want to share some New Year’s resolutions that might surprise you.

1. Once I’m acquitted by the Senate, I promise not to keep bringing up the whole impeachment mess. Everybody’s sick of hearing about it. We won. They lost. I intend to gloat quietly, and with class.

2. I’m also going to quit rambling on about Ukraine, because that only raises more questions with voters about what the hell I was really up to. Besides, I can easily beat Joe Biden without spreading any more nutty conspiracy theories about his son.

3. In the months ahead, you won’t be seeing much of my loyal crime-fighting friend Rudy Giuliani. I honestly don’t need his “help” to get re-elected, so we’ve found a quiet, private place in upstate New York where he’ll be comfortable and can make some new friends.

4. To avoid making statements that might seem confusing, contradictory or even incriminating, from now on I resolve to walk directly from the White House to my Marine helicopter without stopping to chat extemporaneously with reporters.

5. After what happened last summer, I will no longer be personally involved in forecasting the path of dangerous hurricanes. The time that it takes to explain my expertise would be better spent talking about the new trade deal with China.

6. Due to an onset of carpal tunnel pain, I’ll be doing way less tweeting in 2020 than in the past. As much as I love all my Twitter followers, I must heed my doctor’s advice and cut back to four hours a day while I recover from the tendon damage caused by excessive use of capital letters and exclamation points.

7. My plan is to use all that extra non-tweeting time to travel around the country talking about how fantastic things are. You won’t be hearing any more from me about Nancy Pelosi’s dental work or Adam Schiff’s height, because that phase of my presidency is over.

8. Adhering to this kinder, gentler path, I will also stop insulting the memories of beloved deceased political figures such as Sen. John McCain and Rep. John Dingell, the latter of whom I recently suggested was in hell. Of course I was only kidding — what do I know about hell? — but the time it takes to explain my sense of humor would be better spent talking about America’s incredibly low unemployment rate.

9. Likewise, I will no longer be making fun of environmentalist Greta Thunberg, or any Scandinavian teenager who happens to beat me out for Time magazine’s Person of the Year. Instead I’ll congratulate them politely and continue giving speeches about our amazing coal industry (which keeps losing jobs just because natural gas is cheaper and cleaner. What’s wrong with people?)

10. Due to an unpleasant medical condition caused by too much sitting, I’ll be watching way less television this year. Although I’m basically addicted to the worshipful treatment I receive on the Fox network, I must heed my doctor’s advice and play more golf.

11. Speaking of which, from now on I promise to use the traditional method of keeping score on the golf course, which is apparently to count every single shot you take, even the lousy ones.

12. Finally, while I love entertaining my boisterous supporters, I will no longer be using campaign rallies to rant psychotically about my political opponents. From now on, the atmosphere at these events will be big-hearted, civil and upbeat, and will focus on my exciting, soon-to-be-conceived agenda for the next four years.

13. In keeping with that new spirit of high-energy positivity, we will be replacing our popular red MAGA hats with silver ball caps emblazoned with a modified version of the Rolling Stones’ iconic logo — featuring my tongue instead of Mick Jagger’s.

(Carl Hiaasen is a columnist for the Miami Herald. Readers may write to him at: The Miami Herald, 3511 NW 91st Ave., Miami, Fla., 33172.)