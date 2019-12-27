It is vital that Florida voters listen to the warnings by Secretary of Corrections Mark Inch about the state of Florida prisons described in this piece. He has inherited a prison system that has been stripped of funding for years, and the potential results of those short sighted decisions can impact all Floridians, not just those serving time.

With 90-95% of inmates due to be released at some point, wouldn't we rather they receive education, job training, substance abuse treatment and life skills training while they are in prison?

Currently, only 6% of the 96,000 inmates in Florida prisons receive any type of programming. With recidivism rates around 30%, it is clear our prisons are not adequately "correcting" - would we be willing to accept a school system that fails to educate a third of its students? Why should we tolerate this in our corrections system?

Staffing shortages are another concern. Florida recently lowered the minimum age for corrections officers from 19 to 18, a decision driven by the difficulty of adequately staffing prisons. Reams of research indicate that 18 and 19 year olds have not fully developed their reasoning skills. Is a corrections officer job in a maximum security prison with inmates who largely have nothing to do all day a good place for teenagers?

Fortunately, there is a reasonable way to begin to fix these issues. By supporting legislation introduced by Rep Dianne Hart that increases gain time for inmates, we can reduce prison populations by thousands, save hundreds millions of dollars and create a safer community. Incentivizing good behavior with additional gain time makes prisons safer, reduces staffing needs, and frees up taxpayer money for additional programming.

I urge you to contact your state senator and representative and ask them to support this common sense criminal justice reform that is good for all Floridians.

— Libby Fisher, Santa Rosa Beach