What a joy to open the pages last week (See Times, Dec. 12) to James L. Hargrove’s Chasing Shadows, “A History of Little St. George Island.” I grew up hearing my mama, Marylee Register Robertson, tell tales about vacations in the summer with Aunt Pearl and Uncle Herbert on Little St. George in the 1940s.

The families have shifted just as the land has. We are so grateful to ANERR and The Florida Department of Environmental Protection for its foresight to preserve this little piece of heaven in our own backyard.

Donia B. Smith