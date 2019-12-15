EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the first part of a three-part series looking at the ways Bay District Schools is addressing the current mental health crisis experienced by many students post-Hurricane Michael. The author is the Director of Communications for BDS.

It’s no secret that Bay District Schools and the entire community are experiencing an increase in mental health referrals as students and our residents struggle to make sense of their lives one year after Hurricane Michael devastated Bay County.

While much has been said, and written about the students who have been Baker Acted by law enforcement or the Mobile Response Team (staffed and funded by Life Management Center and serving the entire community), there’s a continuum of services that occurs before a Baker Act is ever considered. In fact, while there have been 139 Baker Acts thus far this school year, there are hundreds more receiving care at school and via referrals to community providers.

It’s important to understand what a Baker Act is and who has the authority to complete one. In short, the school system doesn’t have the authority to Baker Act. The Baker Act process (transportation to a psychiatric facility for further evaluation) is initiated by either law enforcement or the Mobile Response Team (MRT) and only in situations where the student is determined to be a danger to himself/herself or to others.

The MRT is a team of licensed professionals, trained in crisis mental health, who respond to a school when officials there are concerned about the immediate mental health of a student. In most cases, the MRT can collaborate with the school to build a system of support for the student that negates the need for a Baker Act. Before a Baker Act occurs, parents/guardians are contacted using the contact information available.

The Bay District School Board, the Florida Department of Health, Life Management Center, Project Hope and countless other agencies are working in daily collaboration. We’ve patched together a network of support and we’re doing the best we can but, as you’ll discover after learning more about the status quo, an influx of millions of dollars on the federal level is desperately needed to give our children the amount of targeted support they need to fully recover.

Of the 139 Baker Acts of students reported this school year, 91 were completed during school hours on campus while the rest occurred in other locations. We do talk about the Baker Act numbers as just one metric we are using to justify additional federal relief dollars targeted towards mental health and we understand how that can be confusing but, again, BDS cannot Baker Act period.

But more important than the Baker Act statistics when gauging the mental health of our children are the numbers of employees who have been trained to help struggling students and the resources being provided to students.

Since the storm, 1,308 Bay District Schools employees have been trained in “Youth Mental Health First Aid.” These employees have been trained to recognize the initial signs of mental health distress, to try to differentiate typical student misbehavior from key indicators of emotional struggles and to intervene where they can and refer for counseling as needed. Thanks, in part, to a $1.2 million federal grant, BDS has hired additional assistance for school guidance counselors so they have more time to intervene when asked and to provide support for struggling students in the school setting.

Florida’s First Lady Casey DeSantis secured funding for BDS schools to also have telemental health kiosks that specially-trained paraprofessionals can use to connect emotionally distressed students with certified and licensed mental health providers who are off campus.

Recently, thanks to a generous grant from the Ironman Foundation, our schools had the opportunity to ask for a plethora of resources to support “calm corners” in classrooms and other spaces throughout the district. The “calm corner” concept provides a safe space for students to use to decompress, think before they speak or act and regain their composure. Using flexible seating like bean bag chairs and yoga balls, students are learning mindfulness techniques, self-comforting strategies and other ways they can intervene in their own behavior before situations escalate.

So what exactly are these situations and why do they escalate?

Hurricane Michael caused extensive upheaval in our community and the damage wrought by the storm did not discriminate socio-economically … children from all demographics lost their stability to varying degrees and they are struggling with that just as many of the adults in their lives are as well.

We are seeing a lot of anger in students who don’t understand why they no longer have homes, no longer live in the same neighborhoods or attend the same schools or have the same friends. We see kids who are frustrated as a result of crowded living conditions, who are worried and concerned about their parents and the stressors being placed upon the family and kids who feel guilty because they didn’t lose as much as their friends.

These situations manifest themselves into extreme anger, violent behavior, suicide threats, threats against others, classroom disruption, uncharacteristic violence and aggression towards self and others. Sadly, it can also look like depression, withdrawal, sadness and a loss of hope which is equally troubling.

So what are we doing about it?

Absent an influx of Federal Disaster Aid (we’ve requested $30 million for a comprehensive three-year program that would put a team of licensed professionals in every school to support students), we are consulting with experts and providing as much professional development to our employees as possible.

Many BDS employees have completed trauma-informed care training and are implementing those strategies in their classrooms and in small groups for students who are struggling with a variety of issues from homelessness to hunger to the ongoing impact of poverty. In small groups and classroom-based discussions throughout the community, students are getting help and support.

District staff support a number of social-skills groups at the elementary level and (as available) “BDS 360” provides an online platform for students to access the same curriculum. Schools also rely heavily on the mentors associated with Elevate Bay (see volunteer information at the end).

We’ve also worked hard to develop an implementation plan for the recently-mandated five hours of mental health support that must be provided to all students K-12 annually (that plan can be found on our website under “Mental Health”).

While school will always be a place of academics, rigor and student achievement, today’s schools, in Bay County at least, are becoming hubs of emotional support for students and their families. Loss, loneliness, sadness, anger and frustration are all normal feelings generated by an event like Hurricane Michael.

If you think your student is struggling with overwhelming sadness/loss or any other struggles, please reach out immediately to his/her classroom teacher and school counselor. We have a plethora of school-based resources that are free and available to all students and we’d much rather do our best to support students in their own classrooms than to have to call for outside assistance.

Sometimes, that’s as simple as matching a struggling child with another caring adult role model in his/her life. If you’d like to help us support a student who needs additional positive role models, please contact Elevate Bay Coordinator Stacey Legg at Leggsl@bay.k12.fl.us.

Part Two of this series focuses on what happens when classroom-based support isn’t enough to support a student and Part Three takes a more in-depth look at the Baker Act process.