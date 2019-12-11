A friend of mine owns a canal-front house on Cudjoe Key that got hammered by Hurricane Irma. It took a while — and more money than the insurance company gave him — but he finally put the place back together.

Then the big tides started coming, and they haven’t stopped.

The ground floor of my friend’s house now floods regularly. A few weeks ago, he brought in 80 tons of rock and dirt to buttress his land against the overflowing canal.

It’s an expensive strategy that might or might not succeed, but people who love the Keys really love the Keys. They all know the water is coming; they just don’t know how much, or how fast.

Last week the Southeast Florida Climate Leadership Summit was held in Key West. Scientists told local officials that the region’s sea level is rising even more than first predicted, and that by the year 2060 it will be 17 to 31 inches higher than it is now.

“These numbers are all big enough that you can see that South Florida gets in big trouble quickly,” said Harold Wanless, a University of Miami geology professor. “If you look out the window, like the areas in the Keys that are flooding for weeks on end, this not something that might happen, this is something that is already happening.”

Wanless was a member of the conference’s projections team, which used a moderate scientific model to update the forecast. Other models have a slower timeline; others have a faster timeline.

They all agree that the water is rising. The long-term impact will rattle the whole economy, not just the real estate and construction industries. Counties and municipalities — meaning taxpayers — will face enormous bills to raise roads, protect low-lying neighborhoods, and buy out vulnerable homeowners.

For instance, to elevate less than three miles of Old State Road 4A on Sugarloaf Key so it won’t submerge during “king tides” could cost about $75 million if the job was completed before 2025, according to Monroe County officials.

If the project was delayed another 20 years, the cost would jump to $128 million.

Unfortunately, Monroe can’t afford to spend $128 million lifting a short stretch of pavement upon which only a few dozen people live. In truth, the county would have trouble finding $128 million to elevate even a busy, heavily populated roadway.

(Last month it asked the state for $150 million to pay for sea level-related expenses and will be lucky to get it.)

Meanwhile, those in the Lower Keys who wonder how soggy their future might be need only look as far as Stillwright Point in Key Largo, at the other end of the island chain.

For more than three months, the 215-home community has been submerged in stinky, stagnant salt water that seeps in and out through the mangroves of Blackwater Sound.

The cause is the exceptionally strong king tides that have been occurring along the southern seaboard, and which some experts blame on a busy hurricane season. Flood conditions have been made worse and more lingering by the change in sea levels.

As a result, residents of Stillwater Point have been forced to adapt to life in standing water. Some wear rubber boots or travel by paddleboard, and use freshwater hoses to wash the salt off their belongings.

A couple of streets in the neighborhood have even posted no-wake signs — for the cars.

Unless you’re Sponge Bob, a perpetually saturated habitat is not particularly desirable. However, only a fool would think of Stillwater Point as an anomaly instead of a premonition.

Gov. Ron DeSantis was supposed to speak at the Key West conference but canceled at the last minute. We totally understand — it’s hard to plausibly present yourself as a climate-change policy leader at the same time you’re campaigning for Donald Trump, a Floridian who still scoffs at the concept of climate change.

For a stand-in the governor sent his “chief resilience officer,” an intrepid-sounding title that didn’t exist in government a few years ago. Now it’s a thing: Other conference attendees included the chief resilience officers of Miami, Miami Beach and Miami-Dade County.

But while resilience is a very commendable quality, it won’t keep you dry when the sea water creeps in.

At this late stage in climate warming, it makes more sense for municipalities to be hiring chief riprap officers, who could start work by requisitioning 80 tons of rock and dirt for every beleaguered coastal-dweller in the state.

— Carl Hiaasen