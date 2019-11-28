I attended the Veterans Day Remembrance Celebration at the Beal Memorial Cemetery held at the beautiful Veterans Tribute Tower.

It was a wonderful, very moving ceremony attended by many patriotic and proud Americans. This ceremony was especially important to me. I am proud to be from a military family. Proud to call myself “an Air Force brat.”

My paternal grandfather was in the Army for 43 years. My father was in the Army Air Corps and the Air Force for more than 20 years. He was a combat pilot in WWII, flying missions in Europe.

I am proud to say that both of my brothers followed in our family’ proud military service. My younger brother served in both our Army and Air Force, serving our country in the medical and educational fields. He retired after serving our country for more than 20 years. My older brother, Fred, is still listed as MIA in SEA (Laos.) He was in the Army’s Special Forces. He was killed on a mission on Oct. 5, 1970 ... exactly one month after his 22nd birthday.

During the ceremony at the cemetery, Colonel John Sannes gave a lovely, moving tribute to my brother. He spoke of my brother’s mission during which he lost his life. He had gone back into combat to try to rescue his fellow comrades and classified information. He was killed while going above and beyond.

He admired and respected his South Vietnamese comrades. They became his friends. Fred was posthumously awarded the Silver Star medal for his bravery in combat. I very much appreciate Col. Sannes’ speech. Our family is still hopeful that Fred’s remains will be recovered and returned for an honorable burial in the country for which he loved and died.

The ceremony was beautifully planned and carried out. I must thank Mr. Tom Rice and the Veterans Tribute Tower Committee for this very moving, heartfelt and special tribute to all of our Veterans ... those who are active duty and those who were fortunate to return home to their families and those who died for the freedom of all Americans and those who live in countries without the freedom we gratefully have, because of them.

This event obviously took many hours of planning by patriotic Americans who appreciate our Veterans. I admire and appreciate and salute each of you. Tom Rice is a tremendously huge asset to our country and our community. He has supported our veterans in so many ways ... among them, taking our older Veterans to Washington D.C. to visit the war memorials. A trip they will never forget.

I sincerely thank you, Tom and Peggy, for keeping the saying, “Gone but never forgotten,” in our hearts and memories always.

— Penelope Gassman Gray, Fort Walton Beach