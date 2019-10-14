Well-respected U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle called the consequences of a poorly crafted state law “an administrative nightmare.” And, yet, the legislation has poleaxed the voter-approved constitutional amendment meant to restore voting rights to felons who complete their sentences.

Now, these ex-felons are unsure whether they can vote, whether they owe any money, and, if so, how much — or how in the world they can find out. Clerks of court are unable to figure out whether the ex-felons are eligible because of a sketchy state Department of Corrections (DOC) system. And elections supervisors are using voter registration forms that are different from confusingly rewritten ones used by Florida’s Department of State.

Hinkle’s alarming observation came last week as he was presiding over a hearing on a federal lawsuit from the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and the other voter rights groups. They’re asking Hinkle for a quick stop to the law, which went into effect July 1, until their larger challenge of the law’s constitutionality can be resolved.

During the hearing, a seemingly exasperated Hinkle repeatedly found fault with portions of the law, but didn’t issue a ruling.

The judge ought to conclude what has already become clear to many: that the statute was conceived in bad faith, and has created such a mess that it should be scrapped as soon as possible.

The implementation law, fashioned along party lines by the Republican-controlled Legislature and signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, requires freed felons to pay all court fines, fees and restitution before being eligible to vote — financial conditions that come uncomfortably close to being a modern poll tax, that scandalous invention of the Jim Crow South that kept generations of black Americans away from the ballot box.

We don’t believethese barriers are what 65 percent of Florida voters thought they were voting for last year when they approved Amendment 4, which aimed to erase one of the longest-running voter-suppression laws in the United States — a lifetime ban on voting for ex-felons unless they received a commutation from the governor and the Florida Cabinet.

No, that super-majority of Floridians thought they were voting to allow ex-felons to automatically register to vote once prison, probation and parole were behind them (murderers and felony sex offenders excepted).

These voters thought they were projecting Florida into the modern age; eliminating a 150-year lifetime ban that has made it impossible for 1 in 5 black adults to vote in the Sunshine State.

Dan Smith, a University of Florida political science professor, testified at the hearing that, through DOC records and clerks in 48 counties, he had identified nearly 550,000 people who had completed their sentences. More than 80 percent owed some outstanding legal financial obligation of $500 to $5,000.

We’re talking about people who, often poor to begin with, generally face intense difficulties with employment upon leaving prison. For them, tacking on the financial requirement is tacitly unfair, if not outright cruel.

The new law has created such outrage that prosecutors in Florida’s four largest counties are actually scrambling to find an end run around it. They’re looking to separate an ex-felon’s fees and fines from his sentence, turning them into civil penalties or community service hours. Hinkle should strike down GOP lawmakers’ unjust and unworkable assault on Amendment 4.

But until matters are settled in court, the state’s four-member clemency board should listen to Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, the only Democrat among them, and get busy restoring civil rights to more than 10,000 ex-offenders on a waiting list.

Fried has called on her fellow members — DeSantis, Attorney General Ashley Moody and Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis — to use the board’s powers as it did under Gov. Charlie Crist.

Crist allowed felons whose crimes weren’t considered violent to automatically regain their voting rights upon release from prison after the state made sure they had made restitution to victims and had no pending criminal charges. Under Crist, 150,000 ex-offenders had their voting rights restored in four years.

His successor, Rick Scott, painfully tightened the rules; in his two terms, restorations averaged a mere 412 per year, with whites and Republicans receiving most of the mercy, a Palm Beach Post study found.

