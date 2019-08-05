My father once said of Nelson Rockefeller: "With Republicans like him, who needs Democrats?

Mr. Rockefeller was hardly a spendthrift. My father, were he living today, would be dismayed by the "debt binge" the government is engaged in today.

The deficit is at or around 1 trillion dollars and the National Debt is over 22 trillion. I remember, years ago, how my father would be concerned about the government not "balancing the budget." One senator recently said that payment on the interest will, in three years, be about the same as the budget for the Department Of Defense.

And my mother said to me, several times while I was young, that I wasn't "responsible."

Tom Heil, Panama City Beach