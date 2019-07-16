On its surface, a federal court ruling Tuesday that President Donald Trump may not block critics on his Twitter account seems odd. Where is the First Amendment violation in allowing users to control access to their personal social media platforms?

In fact, however, the 2nd U.S. Court of Appeals makes a persuasive case that the president’s Twitter feed isn’t simply his own personal account. Instead, the court ruled, it essentially has become a public forum Mr. Trump uses for official government business and is thus subject to restrictions on content-based speech regulation.

“Once it has been established that the president is a government actor with respect to his use of the account,” the unanimous ruling notes, “viewpoint discrimination violates the First Amendment. … While he is certainly not required to listen, once he opens up the interactive features of his account to the public at large, he is not entitled to censor selected users because they express views with which he disagrees.”

It’s hard to argue with that reasoning. Mr. Trump does indeed present his account as the voice of his office, releasing policy positions and making political pronouncements through Twitter. His tweets have even been designated official records that must be preserved by law. Much of many have tried, no president can escape constraints on government behavior by using private devices or platforms to conduct official business.

How Congress could destroy social media

Twenty-six words may be responsible for a system that today serves more than 4 billion people around the world. Now, some in Congress want to rewrite them.

Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act protects internet companies from liability for posts from third parties, with few exceptions. It’s this immunity that allows sites such as Twitter to host hundreds of millions of people’s musings in real time and every consumer review service or website with a comments section to open itself up to conversation - all without fear of a flurry of lawsuits. (The Post, like all major news organizations, has occasionally cited Section 230 as a defense when appropriate in legal cases.)

To Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., and his compatriots in the conservative crusade against Silicon Valley’s so-called censorship, however, tech companies are not holding up their "end of the bargain." Platforms, he says, hide behind a shield preventing them from being treated like publishers, while acting like publishers every time they stamp out hate speech or harassment. Hawley proposes a change: Regulators will certify sites as "politically neutral." Those that pass muster can keep their protection, and those that do not can dress up for court.

But Section 230 was never supposed to be a bargain. In fact, the law exists to encourage companies to moderate content without worrying that exercising editorial discretion will get them treated as editors — to furnish them not only with a shield, but also with a sword. By casting content moderation as censorship, Hawley’s bill would push sites to discard systems crucial to making the Web a safer place. Twitter would probably have to look a lot more like Gab and Facebook a lot more like 4chan in order for them to earn the politically neutral designation. Otherwise, they’d lose their immunity and risk being sued into bankruptcy.

If Congress is going to have any conversation about reforming Section 230, the aim should be sharpening companies’ sword, not dulling it. Otherwise, those 4 billion people will find the internet a lot less friendly.

— Compiled from wire reports