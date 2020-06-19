Anne Mazelle McKnight, age 90, of Carrabelle, passed away peacefully Friday, June 12, 2020 at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.

Anne was born March 20, 1930 in her family home in Carrabelle to Robert Lee and Edna Maige McKnight. She was a graduate of the 1948 Class of Carrabelle High School where she was a member of the championship girls’ basketball team, senior class treasurer and class valedictorian.

Anne retired in 1987 after 37 years with the Florida Department of Revenue. She dedicated her life to caring for members of her family.

As a lifelong member of the First Baptist Church of Carrabelle, Anne held positions such as Sunday School teacher, director and pianist. She carried on the family tradition of church secretary for many years.

Miss McKnight was preceded in death by her parents, Edna and Robert McKnight; her sister Nelle M. Jones; her brother Robert L. McKnight Jr. and her nephew Robert L McKnight III.

She is survived by her nieces and nephews Dennis C. Jones (Barbara), Brenda J. Gray (Harry), Carole M. Hanes (Phil) Clanell J. Cameron (Ray), and Clint E. Jones; and 47 grand and great-grandnieces and nephews.

Miss McKnight was laid to rest at Evergreen Cemetery, Carrabelle.