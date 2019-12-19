Coach Alexander Adam “Alex” Broxton, age 43, of Marianna, Florida, formerly of Graceville, FL went home to be with the Lord on Friday, December 13, 2019 in Marianna.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Minnie Capehart Hogans and David Broxton.

He is survived by his wife Latina Barnes Broxton of Marianna, FL; children: Jordan Broxton and Jayden Broxton; siblings: Taronce Broxton of Dix Hills, New York, Ashley and Alyssa Hogans of Mooresville, North Carolina; niece and nephew: Jaeden Harley, , and Serenity Ferrell; step-parents: John (Sheila) Hogans, Jr., of Graceville, Florida; mother-in-law: Virginia Spires; aunts and uncles: Harry C. Capehart (Lois) of Grand Ridge, Florida, Arniel Capehart, Jr. (Linda) of Bascom, Florida, Havard Capehart (Glynis) of Woodbridge, Virginia, Auria Capehart of Graceville, Florida, Hazel L. Lane (Ron) of Clearwater, Florida, Lucy N. Bighem of Fernandina Beach, Florida, Annie R. Graham (Jimmy) of Port Charlotte, Florida, Annie P. Nix (Terry) of Dothan, Alabama, Clydia M. Dickens (Devon) of Pensacola, Florida and Ona M. Brizzard of Tampa, Florida; Norris Hogans (Jean) of Lexington, Kentucky, Mabelline McCray (Sidney) of Miami, Florida, Melinda Johnson (Jeffery) of Bonifay, Florida and Michelle Hogans of Bonifay, Florida; sisters and brothers-in-law: Shaleigh Barnes Calhoun (Reggie), Tiffany Peterson, Asia Brown, Crystal Spires, Fred Bellamy (Takeisha), Marvin Barnes, Phillip Barnes (Brandy), Kevin Peterson (Crystal) and Jason Peterson; numerous relatives and friends.

Public visitation was 3-6 p.m. Friday, December 20, 2019 in the M. Sue and Rodney D. Pittman Memorial Chapel, 5441 Cooper Street, Graceville, FL.

A celebration of life will commence at 10 a.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Rivertown Community Church, 4534 Lafayette St, Marianna, FL with Elder James M. Bighem officiating.

Coach Broxton will be laid to rest in the Orange Hill Cemetery in Marianna, FL under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, FL.