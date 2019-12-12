Mrs. Susan H. Julian of Port St. Joe, FL (formerly of Albany, GA) passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, surrounded by her loving husband and son. Susan was born in Albany, Georgia on April 14, 1952 to the late, Kurt and Anne Herrman. She had one brother, the late Kurt Hermann, of Hilton Head, SC. Susan married her high school sweetheart and love of her life Steve Julian in 1969, and together they have one son, Steve Julian, Jr., married to DeAnna Julian and two grandchildren, Marley and Miles Julian, of Albany, GA.

After a career working with children as an elementary school paraprofessional, she graduated from Albany Junior college and was named Who’s Who among students in American Junior Colleges. She then created a long-time career in insurance sales with Group Concepts. After retirement in 2005, Susan and Steve moved to Port St. Joe Florida, where they built a life and she worked part-time at Preble-Rish Engineering. In true form, she quickly endeared herself to the community and became involved in many ways. She was a long-time member of First United Methodist Church of Port St. Joe, where she was active in her Sunday School class and many church activities. During their time in Florida, Susan and Steve have developed some of the dearest of friendships that make Port St. Joe home. She was overflowing with the joy life, and it showed through in everything she did and everyone she met. She had an innate ability to make everyone in her presence feel welcomed and special.

A Celebration of Life Service was held at 3 p.m. EST, Saturday, December 7, 2019 at First United Methodist Church in Port St. Joe.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society or First United Methodist in Port St. Joe.