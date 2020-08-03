Environmental and conservation groups have filed a lawsuit against federal agencies claiming the Trump administration has missed deadlines to protect an endangered Gulf of Mexico whale.

The lawsuit by the Natural Resources Defense Council and Healthy Gulf seeks to protect a subspecies of Bryde’s whale that makes its home only in the Gulf, an animal scientists have long described as one of the world’s most endangered.

NOAA Fisheries estimates 33 of the whales remain, while other studies have concluded the number is less than 100. Once common across most of the Gulf, the whales are now mostly confined to an area off the Florida Panhandle.

A study by the federal agency found 27 different threats to the whale, with three of the most pressing being noise from shipping and energy exploration, collisions with ships, and oil spills and other oil-related activity. NOAA has estimated the 2010 BP oil spill off Louisiana killed 17% percent of the Gulf’s Bryde’s whales and last year declared the species endangered.

The lawsuit, filed last week in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., alleges that the National Marine Fisheries Service violated the Endangered Species Act and the Administrative Procedure Act by failing to meet its deadline to designate critical habitat for the whale. The action would prohibit activities that threaten the marine mammals.

"The government has repeatedly failed to meet its obligations to protect the Gulf of Mexico whale," Sam Eisenberg, attorney for the Natural Resources Defense Council, said in a news release. "The Gulf of Mexico whale requires full federal protection, it deserves full federal protection, and Congress has mandated that it receive full federal protection. Our demand is simple: The Fisheries Service should do its job."

The council petitioned the National Fisheries Service in September 2014 to list the whale as endangered and filed lawsuits aimed at forcing the agency to meet deadlines for decisions along the way.

"The people of the Gulf of Mexico region have waited too long for the government to enforce the Endangered Species Act and protect these whales," said Cynthia Sarthou, Executive Director of Healthy Gulf. "Every additional delay by the Trump administration hurts the Gulf of Mexico Bryde’s whale’s odds of survival and recovery."

In their latest lawsuit, the conservation groups allege the Fisheries Service unlawfully failed to designate critical habitat for the Gulf whales within one year of its April 15, 2019, listing decision, as the Endangered Species Act requires.

"Time is of the essence to protect the few Gulf of Mexico whales that remain," Eisenberg said. "It should not take a lawsuit to get the government to comply with its own statutory deadlines, much less multiple lawsuits, but with the Trump administration this is par for the course. We hope the Fisheries Service will act quickly to remedy their unlawful delay."