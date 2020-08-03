One hundred years ago this week:

The city of Tuscaloosa put on a motorcycle a man to stop speeders who came through. It was said that a great many of the speeders were from Birmingham.

It was reported that homemade beer was being used in Tuscaloosa. The beer was made from a mixture of certain kinds of powders from hops and other materials. Some said it had as high as 12 percent alcohol.

The Southside Drug Store was robbed of narcotics.

W.T. Ozment, Herbert Propst, Ross Veal and Will Cannnon left over the Warrior Southern for Lock 13 where they have established "Camp Idgad" and would camp for the next eight days. The boys would do their fishing at Scales Lake and expected to keep open house with dancing each evening, as they are expecting some of their friends out while there.

The old compress at the A.G.S. Depot burned to the ground. The compress was used to reduce the size of cotton bales to make shipping easier. The compress and the warehouse next to it were owned by a stock company with James R. Maxwell holding the most stock and leased to the Rosenaus, who had about 48 bales of cotton in the warehouse.

Cement was being shipped up the Warrior River. Allen & Jemison Hardware Company ordered 3,200 sacks of it. With the lack of railroad cars, the river had to be used.

Membership in the American Legion was growing. Reuben H. Wright was the commander of the local post while Dr. Alston Maxwell was post adjutant.

Coal mines kept opening in the region to the north of the city. Murray Cannon opened a shaft at the mouth of Three Branches, where they empty into the Warrior. He would be able to ship his coal both by water and rail. A man named Lettson opened a mine and a Mr. Parsons of Birmingham opened another. C.E. Peterson was negotiating for several shafts to be sunk on his property. Twenty-five new families had moved to Peterson because of these mine openings.

Deaths this week included Judge I. Green, at 65. Judge Green stood well with every citizen of this city and was honored, being president of Congregational "Temple Emanuel."

James Thomas, 17, underwent surgery for appendicitis, but did not survive. He was the son of Dr. and Mrs. James S. Thomas, of the University. Hundreds of mourners braved inclement weather to attend the funeral service.