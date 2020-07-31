*****NOTE***
For more information, contact the Open to the public Florida Department of Health in Holmes County at (850) 547-8500 or the Florida Department of Health in Washington County at (850) 638-6240. All Testing is free.
Testing Locations
– Holmes County Health Department Annex, 1177 East US Hwy. 90. Bonifay, FL 32425
Testing days and times during the month of August are Monday and Wednesday from 9:00 -11:00 a.m.
– Washington County Health Department 1338 South Blvd. Chipley, FL 32428
Testing days and times during the month of August are Tuesday and Thursday from 9:00 -11:00 a.m.
Other testing options are Doctors Memorial Hospital (850) 547-8000 and Northwest Florida Community Hospital (850) 638-1610
EMERGENCY WARNING SIGNS
– Get medical attention immediately if you experience:
– Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath
– Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
– New confusion or inability to arouse
– Bluish lips or face
CASE DATA COMPARISON BY COUNTY
***NOTE INFORMATION REPRESENT MOST RECENT DATA FROM FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AS OF 7/31/2020***
CASE DATA FOR HOLMES
Total Cases: 413
Residents: 404
Residents Not in Florida: 0
Non-Residents: 9
Deaths: 2
Hospitalizations: 10
Age Range: 0 to 93 (Median Age: 39)
Analytic Breakdown:
Male: 272 (67%)
Female: 131 (32%)
Race:
Black: 80 (20%)
White: 255 (63%)
Other: 29 (7%)
Ethnicity:
Hispanic: 22 (5%)
Not-Hispanic: 305 (75%)
Unknown/No Data: 77 (19%)
CASE DATA FOR WASHINGTON
Total Cases: 488
Residents: 482
Deaths: 13
Hospitalizations: 33
Age Range: 0 to 99 (Median Age: 48)
Analytic Breakdown:
Male: 217 (45%)
Female: 236 (49%)
Race:
Black: 75 (16%)
White: 220 (46%)
Other: 19 (4%)
Unknown/No Data: 168 (35%)
Ethnicity:
Hispanic: 6 (1%)
Not-Hispanic: 281 (58%)
Unknown/No Data: 195 (40%)