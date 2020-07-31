BONIFAY – Costa Enterprises McDonald’s has unveiled recent renovations at their 4,200 square foot Bonifay location, featuring updated kiosks with leading technology, a redesigned lobby, a resurfaced parking lot, and updated landscaping around the restaurant.

The renovations, completed by Stansell Construction, bring a more modern look to the restaurant while showcasing state-of-the-art technology and updated facilities, in order to improve the overall experience for both employees and guests. While some of the changes are cosmetic, the newly installed self-service ordering kiosks will help improve productivity and service the number of guests in the lobby at one time.

"The new kiosks will be a user-friendly experience where guests have full control over customizing their order," said David Costa Sr., president of Costa Enterprises McDonald’s.

While some renovations were postponed due to the heightened concern for the spread of COVID-19, it only took one month to complete the recent updates. Costa Enterprises has additional plans for improvements scheduled for the Bonifay location for the end of 2020 or early 2021 depending on the state of the virus.

"We always want to work on improving the user experience for both our team and our loyal patrons," Costa said. "We hope these updates reflect our appreciation for our restaurants and make a difference in day-to-day operations going forward."

The Bonifay restaurant is currently only open for take-out and drive thru, while the dining room remains closed and will open at a later date.