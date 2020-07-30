HOLMES COUNTY – Holmes County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating an 18 ft. utility trailer that was stolen from a Highway 2 residence earlier this week.

The trailer was taken sometime around midnight Tuesday, July 28. It is described having a wooden floor, a 1 ft. rail lining its perimeter, built-on ramps on the back and reflective ribbons down the side. The trailer is a dual- axle, and one of the fender walls is bent upward.

The suspect in the case, 33-year-old Carl Edward Edmondson III, is currently in custody in Geneva County, Alabama on unrelated charges and is the suspect in other thefts in both Florida and Alabama. He is currently on probation for other thefts out of Bay, Washington, and Holmes counties.

Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts the stolen trailer is asked to contact HCSO at 850- 5473681, option 1.