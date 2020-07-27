BONIFAY - Hello, I’m Marsha Farmer Sherrouse, a candidate for the Holmes County Clerk of Court & Comptroller.

I’m a lifelong resident of Holmes County and the daughter of Pauline Steverson Farmer. My husband Calvin and I have four children and eight grandchildren. The Clerk’s Office is a public service office. I have over 40 years of Public Service experience. I have been a Florida Licensed Customer Service Rep and a Florida Notary Public for over 28 years. I’ve always served the public with excellence and have been committed to professionalism, personal service, and have practiced using good common sense. I have shown Compassion, Integrity, and Accountability working in public service.

Some more of my knowledge and experience includes accounting, budgeting, office management, leadership and organization skills and the Court/Judicial System, which all are exclusively related to the Clerk of Court and Comptroller’s responsibilities and job duties. I have worked as a Judicial Assistant for the County Judge, an Administrative Assistant for a Chief of Police, and for over 10 years now, I’ve been a Legal Assistant for the State of Florida in the Public Defender’s Office, in the Holmes County Courthouse.

I utilize the Court’s Comprehensive Case Information System and file in the Florida Courts E-Filing Portal. I have been working in the Court/Judicial System for the past 20 years and I have gained crucial work experience, and this experience is exclusively related to the Clerk’s Office. My promise to the citizens of our county, is to always have an atmosphere of professionalism, respect, and courtesy in the Clerk’s Office. I believe in being an on-the-job Clerk of Court. I am eager and prepared to serve you, the people of our county, as your next Clerk of Court and Comptroller. I will always be available to you and I sincerely ask for your vote.

I know I can make a positive difference, by bringing my exclusive experience and qualifications to the office of the Clerk of Court. Elect Marsha Farmer Sherrouse as your Holmes County Clerk of Court on August 18, 2020. Early voting will be August 3 through August 15, 2020. Thank you and In God We Trust.