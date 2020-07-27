Across the country, some states and counties are having trouble filling poll commissioners positions in preparation for the Nov. 3 presidential election.

Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes should be able to staff the needed workers at their 49 and 46 polling locations, respectively, officials say. But there is still a need for more workers as the future remains uncertain.

"Overall, we’re doing well. So far, we’ve had very few commissioners saying they do not work because of COVID," said Terrebonne Parish Clerk of Court Theresa Robichaux. "We took precautions with PPE (personal protective equipment) during the last election and this coming election, which I think put a lot of our poll workers at ease."

Worries about the older population of poll workers has spurred some to say they cannot work coming elections.

But Robichaux and Lafourche Clerk of Court Annette Fontana say both parishes have more than enough backup commissioners to fill all of the needed positions.

Additionally, the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office is providing all polling places with masks, gloves, protective gowns and disinfecting wipes. Terrebonne and Lafourche elections officials are training their polling commissioners not only in the traditional roles they must fulfill but also in how to manage and maintain the polling stations in the age of the coronavirus.

"Under normal circumstances, they’d have three or four big classes across the parish to train them on the voting machines and other duties," Fontana said. "COVID-19 has presented new challenges for us. We’ve provided new online training with a video we did ourselves, and we set it up so that we would receive a certificate that they completed their training."

Both parishes will be announcing in coming weeks when they will be opening applications for new poll workers.

Poll commissioners receive $200 for their work on election day. Commissioners-in-charge receive either $250 if they manage a polling place that oversees one precinct or $300 if they manage a polling place that oversees two precincts.

Polling places with under 300 registered voters traditionally have three regular commissioners and a commissioner-in-charge, but normally each polling place has four commissioners and a commissioner-in-charge.

"We follow up with the workers and ask if they heard any concerns from voters or have their own concerns," Fontana said. "I think things will be fine, and I know they’ll do a good job. We’re working every day to make sure everybody can exercise their right to vote because that’s what’s important here. We want people to be able to safely vote and we’re doing everything we can to make sure that happens."