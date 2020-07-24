CHIPLEY - In a move which the gives the phrase , "dedicated to our students" a whole new meaning, Washington County School District recently announced that they would be working towards the district supplying all school supplies for students for the 2020-2021 school year.

"Aware that many of our families have been adversely affected by the COVID-19 Pandemic, we are attempting to gather or purchase all supplies and have them at the schools awaiting the students arrival in August." Kimberly S. Register, Washington County School Safety Specialist said. "We have spoken to many community leaders and churches that normally participate in the county's annual Back-to-School Bashes and the decision has been made to not host these in an effort to reduce the risk of spreading the virus."

Register said the safety and well-being of the students, parents and community are of our utmost priority to the district. She said the district would be accepting donations from banks, churches, businesses and any parent or community member in the way of school supplies or a financial contribution and one hundred percent of all donations will be used for school supplies for all schools throughout the district.

If you or your organization is interested in contributing, please contact Kimberly Register at the Washington County School Board for more information at 638-6262 ext. 1117.

The following is a combined list of needed supplies:

– 1 subject Notebooks

– 1" inch 3-Ring Binder Notebook, w/clear front cover

– 2" inch 3-Ring Binder Notebook, w/clear front cover

– 3-Ring Pencil Pouch

– 5 Tab Divider Set

– 8 Tab Divider Set

– Back Pack Regular Size

– Blue/Black Pens

– Clorox Wipes

– College-ruled Paper

– Colored Pencils 12 pk

– Composition Marble Notebook, sewn/bound

– Crayola Crayons 16 or 24 count box

– Earbuds

– Eraser, Large Red

– Erasers, Pencil top

– Expo Dry Erase Markers

– Flash Drive

– Glue Stick, 4 pk

– Glue, Liquid only (Elmers)

– Hand Sanitizer

– Hand-held Pencil Sharpener

– Headphones

– Highlighters

– Index Cards, bound

– Kleenexes

– Liquid Soap

– Page Protector pk

– Pencil Box

– Pencils

– Red Pens

– Scissors, blunt

– Spiral Composition Notebook, 100 pg

– Tape

– TI-30Xa Calculator

– Wide-ruled Paper

– Ziplock Gallon (No zipper)

– Ziplock Quart (No zipper)

– Paper Towels