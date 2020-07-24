CHIPLEY - Effective immediately, Washington County Courts have reverted to Phase 1 of the COVID-19 Operational Plan and will be holding no in person hearings. As a result of this decision, jury selection proceedings, previously scheduled for Monday, July 27 are postponed.

If you received a summons to report on Monday, July 27, the court has announced that your service is no longer needed.

The Clerk’s Office is open and available to the public Monday-Friday between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M. You may visit in person, with two people allowed in the lobby at a time, or you may contact the office by phone at 850-638-6285 or visit the website at washingtonclerk.com.