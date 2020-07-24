I did not know when I ordered a copy of "The Broken Road" by Peggy Wallace Kennedy that reading the book would bring such feelings and much soul-searching. After all, I am of an age when things that happened 50 years ago would be filed away and only remembered occasionally, if ever.

But not my memories. I am haunted by some, like mistakes that I have made; delighted by those of another life with Wade and my family. But there are those that surprise, that remind me of realizing that "I was there!" Such as when my editor, Greg Bailey, was incredulous and astounded when he learned that I saw The Beatles, in person, in Atlanta. Or this weekend, when I made a startling connection between my little mill village world and George Wallace and his daughter, Peggy Wallace Kennedy.

I was attending Jacksonville State when the turmoil of the ‘60s was happening all around. I was on the third floor of Bibb Graves Hall, reading a book from the stack my friend, Val Davis, had given me. I was way behind him; I was catching up though! The lunch chimes reminded me of the sandwich Mother had made me, and I opened it eagerly.

"UN-huh! Lunch can wait! George Wallace is down in Leone Cole! He’s shaking hands with everyone!"

Val dragged me down the stairs two at a time. He was talking as fast as he could, I heard snatches of "desegregation" and "running for governor."

We reached the long line, waited our turn. The air was stuffy and hot as only an Alabama spring can be. A huge fan blew hot air; my hand was sweaty as I managed an awkward, fumbling handshake.

I dared to look at this man. I had not seen or heard anyone, EVER, say hateful words like George Wallace had said, aloud before everyone who was within hearing. His hand was warm, but he seemed eager to move on to the next voter.

I hurried away from the confused, growing crowd. Then, I forgot the whole incident — until all the pieces of the puzzle fit. Until this year, when the world turned upside down.

Riots littered the streets with blood and monuments; COVID-19, like the Red Death blanketed the world; John Lewis, revered Civil Rights activist, passed away at age 80.

Peggy Wallace Kennedy wrote a book about her daddy. Much of the book revolves around Bloody Sunday at the Edmund Pettus Bridge — about the Black men who organized the march and its aftermath, and John Lewis, whose young blood had stained the ground around the bridge.

Then there was a recent spring day, when Mr. Lewis walked up to Peggy and introduced himself. He was standing at the entrance to the Edmund Pettus Bridge, and so was she. Mr. Lewis took Peggy’s hand and asked, "Will you cross this bridge with me?"

Silently, she did and they crossed the bridge together. Two old "friends" whose mantra had always been "peace and reconciliation" could now be known by the world.

It’s been a quiet Sunday, ‘round town.

Glenda Byars is a correspondent for The Gadsden Times.