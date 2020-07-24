WAlTON COUNTY — A 55-year-old man was charged with three misdemeanors last month after he was found setting traps on a piece of land near U.S. Highway 90 to catch gopher tortoises, a threatened species.

The Santa Rosa Beach man told the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers that he was buying the property where the turtles were located, and before the construction could begin he must remove the tortoises.

RELATED: Milton man charged with possessing gopher tortoise

RELATED: Eglin, Gulf Power helping to save gopher tortoises

The defendant said he did not know it was illegal to set the traps without a permit or agent present because he saw it done on YouTube, according to an incident summary report from the FWC.

PHOTOS: Gopher tortoises relocated to Eglin Air Force Base

The defendant trapped the tortoises in buckets by placing a a thin piece of paper and dirt over top a bucket, thus forcing the tortoise to fall, and then placing watermelon near the bucket to bait them. He placed four buckets.

According to the report, the defendant transported one turtle to Eglin Wildlife Management Area off U.S. Highway 331 at the Florida Trail head. He was also in possession of a second gopher tortoise. The FWC officers seized the baby tortoise along with the four buckets.