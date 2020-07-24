Friday

Jul 24, 2020 at 9:04 AM


Kindergarten


– Backpack (No rolling backpacks please)


– Set of extra clothes in a labeled bag please


– Pair of small Fisker scissors (round tip)


– 4 Large glue sticks


– 4 Boxes of crayons


– Pack of sharpened pencils


– 2 Block style erasers


– Small supply box for crayons and pencils


– Box of tissues


– Girls - Clorox wipes


– Boys - Can of Lysol spray


***No rest mat is needed***


First Grade


– Scissors


– Glue (bottle and stick)


– 2 Boxes 24 count crayons


– 2 Packs #2 pencils


– Pack of pencil erasers


– 3 Dry erase markers


– 3 Highlighters


– Headphones


– School box


– 1 Subject notebook


– 2 Boxes of Kleenex


– Container of disinfecting wipes


– Girls - Bottle of antibacterial soap


– Boys - Bottle of hand sanitizer


– Backpack


Second Grade


– Bottle of white Elmer’s glue


– Scissors


– 2 Boxed 16 count Crayola crayons


– Plastic pencil/crayon box


– Pack of 24 #2 pencils (NO decorative wrap)


– Pencil top erasers


– 2 Highlighters


– 2 Expo whiteboard markers


– 100 Page composition notebook, wide ruled, sewn (NO Spiral)


– Backpack (NO wheels)


– Box of tissues


– Folder with pockets and 3 prongs


– Girls - Gallon size Zip-loc bags, Bottle of hand sanitizer


– Boys - Quart size Zip-loc bags, disinfectant wipes


Third Grade


– Scissors


– Pack of glue sticks


– Pencil box


– Girls - Sandwhich size Zip-loc bags


– Boys - Gallon size Zip-loc bags


– Antibacterial hand wipes


– Hand soap


– 4 Packs pencil erasers (Ticonderoga preferred)


– 2 Packs 16 count Crayola crayons


– Highlighters


– Backpack


– Pack of dry erase markers


– Pack of colored pencils


– Box of Kleenex


Fourth/Fifth Grade


– Packs of #2 pencils (NOT mechanical)


– Cap erasers


– Packs of loose leaf paper (wide-ruled)


– Spiral notebook. (70 pages for 4th grade science)


– 3-Ring binder or Zipper style Trapper Keeper (at least 2 inches)


– Set of index tabs for binder (5 tab or 8 tab)


– 2 Boxes of tissue


– Pack of Highlighters


– Red pen


– Box of colored pencils


– Box of antibacterial wipes


– Quart or Gallon Zip-loc bags


NOTE: Students extra paper, pencils and erasers may be kept in their lockers at school and locks on lockers ARE NOT recommended.