Kindergarten

– Backpack (No rolling backpacks please)

– Set of extra clothes in a labeled bag please

– Pair of small Fisker scissors (round tip)

– 4 Large glue sticks

– 4 Boxes of crayons

– Pack of sharpened pencils

– 2 Block style erasers

– Small supply box for crayons and pencils

– Box of tissues

– Girls - Clorox wipes

– Boys - Can of Lysol spray

***No rest mat is needed***

First Grade

– Scissors

– Glue (bottle and stick)

– 2 Boxes 24 count crayons

– 2 Packs #2 pencils

– Pack of pencil erasers

– 3 Dry erase markers

– 3 Highlighters

– Headphones

– School box

– 1 Subject notebook

– 2 Boxes of Kleenex

– Container of disinfecting wipes

– Girls - Bottle of antibacterial soap

– Boys - Bottle of hand sanitizer

– Backpack

Second Grade

– Bottle of white Elmer’s glue

– Scissors

– 2 Boxed 16 count Crayola crayons

– Plastic pencil/crayon box

– Pack of 24 #2 pencils (NO decorative wrap)

– Pencil top erasers

– 2 Highlighters

– 2 Expo whiteboard markers

– 100 Page composition notebook, wide ruled, sewn (NO Spiral)

– Backpack (NO wheels)

– Box of tissues

– Folder with pockets and 3 prongs

– Girls - Gallon size Zip-loc bags, Bottle of hand sanitizer

– Boys - Quart size Zip-loc bags, disinfectant wipes

Third Grade

– Scissors

– Pack of glue sticks

– Pencil box

– Girls - Sandwhich size Zip-loc bags

– Boys - Gallon size Zip-loc bags

– Antibacterial hand wipes

– Hand soap

– 4 Packs pencil erasers (Ticonderoga preferred)

– 2 Packs 16 count Crayola crayons

– Highlighters

– Backpack

– Pack of dry erase markers

– Pack of colored pencils

– Box of Kleenex

Fourth/Fifth Grade

– Packs of #2 pencils (NOT mechanical)

– Cap erasers

– Packs of loose leaf paper (wide-ruled)

– Spiral notebook. (70 pages for 4th grade science)

– 3-Ring binder or Zipper style Trapper Keeper (at least 2 inches)

– Set of index tabs for binder (5 tab or 8 tab)

– 2 Boxes of tissue

– Pack of Highlighters

– Red pen

– Box of colored pencils

– Box of antibacterial wipes

– Quart or Gallon Zip-loc bags

NOTE: Students extra paper, pencils and erasers may be kept in their lockers at school and locks on lockers ARE NOT recommended.