Kindergarten
– Backpack (No rolling backpacks please)
– Set of extra clothes in a labeled bag please
– Pair of small Fisker scissors (round tip)
– 4 Large glue sticks
– 4 Boxes of crayons
– Pack of sharpened pencils
– 2 Block style erasers
– Small supply box for crayons and pencils
– Box of tissues
– Girls - Clorox wipes
– Boys - Can of Lysol spray
***No rest mat is needed***
First Grade
– Scissors
– Glue (bottle and stick)
– 2 Boxes 24 count crayons
– 2 Packs #2 pencils
– Pack of pencil erasers
– 3 Dry erase markers
– 3 Highlighters
– Headphones
– School box
– 1 Subject notebook
– 2 Boxes of Kleenex
– Container of disinfecting wipes
– Girls - Bottle of antibacterial soap
– Boys - Bottle of hand sanitizer
– Backpack
Second Grade
– Bottle of white Elmer’s glue
– Scissors
– 2 Boxed 16 count Crayola crayons
– Plastic pencil/crayon box
– Pack of 24 #2 pencils (NO decorative wrap)
– Pencil top erasers
– 2 Highlighters
– 2 Expo whiteboard markers
– 100 Page composition notebook, wide ruled, sewn (NO Spiral)
– Backpack (NO wheels)
– Box of tissues
– Folder with pockets and 3 prongs
– Girls - Gallon size Zip-loc bags, Bottle of hand sanitizer
– Boys - Quart size Zip-loc bags, disinfectant wipes
Third Grade
– Scissors
– Pack of glue sticks
– Pencil box
– Girls - Sandwhich size Zip-loc bags
– Boys - Gallon size Zip-loc bags
– Antibacterial hand wipes
– Hand soap
– 4 Packs pencil erasers (Ticonderoga preferred)
– 2 Packs 16 count Crayola crayons
– Highlighters
– Backpack
– Pack of dry erase markers
– Pack of colored pencils
– Box of Kleenex
Fourth/Fifth Grade
– Packs of #2 pencils (NOT mechanical)
– Cap erasers
– Packs of loose leaf paper (wide-ruled)
– Spiral notebook. (70 pages for 4th grade science)
– 3-Ring binder or Zipper style Trapper Keeper (at least 2 inches)
– Set of index tabs for binder (5 tab or 8 tab)
– 2 Boxes of tissue
– Pack of Highlighters
– Red pen
– Box of colored pencils
– Box of antibacterial wipes
– Quart or Gallon Zip-loc bags
NOTE: Students extra paper, pencils and erasers may be kept in their lockers at school and locks on lockers ARE NOT recommended.