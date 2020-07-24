Pre-K

Full day students fee: $50 per week (Due every Monday)

– Backpack (large enough for towel and folder)

– Kinder Mat

– Large towel (beach towel)

– Box of wet wipes

– Box of tissue

– Box of gallon Ziploc bags

– Daily snack and drink

– Complete change of clothes

***Half-day students (8a.m. to 11a.m.)***

– Complete change of clothes

– Backpack (large enough for folder)

Kindergarden

– 2 Packs of 20 pencils (Ticonderoga recommended)

– 4 Large glue sticks

– 5 Packs of 24 count crayons (Crayola recommended)

– Primary lined composition book (black and white, NOT spiral bound)

– Large dry erase markers (Expo)

– 2 Pink erasers blocks

– Pencil box

– Backpack

– Pair of headphones

– Red 3-prong folder

– Blue 3-prong folder

– Green 3-prong folder

GIrls

– Snack size Ziploc bags

– Bottle of hand soap

– Pack of baby wipes

Boys

– Gallon size Zip-loc bags

– Large bottle of hand sanitizer

– Container of disinfecting wipes

First Grade

– 2 Packs of pencils (preferably Ticonderoga or Dixon)

– Pair of scissors (preferably Fiskers)

– 4 Boxes of 24 count Crayola crayons

– 4 Large glue sticks

– 4 Expo markers

– 4 Block pink erasers

– Pack of cap erasers for pencils

– 4 Composition notebooks

– Pack of highlighters

– Plastic folder no prongs

– Backpack (NO WHEELS)

Girls

– Quart Ziploc bags

– Large box of Kleenex

– Germ-X

Boys

– Gallon Zip-loc bags

– Disinfecting wipes

– Baby wipes

Optional Wish List

– Lysol spray

– Paper plates

– Plastic forks and spoons

– Card stock paper

– Plastic sheet protectors

– Markers

– Color pencils

– Sandwich bags

– Small cups

– Color copy paper

Second Grade

– 2 Packs of pencils (Ticonderoga recommended)

– Composition book (journal, NO spiral bound)

– 2 packs 24 count Crayola crayons

– Pair of Fiskars scissors

– Pack of glue sticks

– Pack of pink erasers

– Zipper pencil bag (NO boxes)

– Pocket folder

– Box of tissues

– Backpack

– Headphones or earbuds

Girls

– Gallon size Zip-loc bags

– Baby wipes

Boys

– Quart size Zip-loc bags

– Lysol/Clorox wipes

***Due to limited space in desks, please do not send 3-ring notebooks or pencil boxes***

***PE requires lace up or Velcro tennis shoes***

Third Grade

– Pack of wide ruled notebook paper

– 4 Boxes Crayola Crayons

– Package of 3 or 4 count glue sticks

– 2 Highlighters

– Prong folder with pockets

– Bottle of Germ-X

– 2 Packs of 18 count Ticonderoga pencils

– Pack of cap erasers

– 2 Composition notebooks (NO spiral bound)

– Pair of Fiskars scissors

– Box of tissues

– Container of wet wipes/disinfecting wipes

Boys - Gallon size Zip-loc bags

Girls - Quart size Zip-loc bags

– Backpack (NO WHEELS)

– Pencil box (approximately 8X5 inches)

– 2 Dry erase markers

– Headphones or earbuds

Optional Wish. List

– Liquid hand soap

– Sticky notes

– Extra headphones or earbuds

Fourth Grade

– 3 Packs of pencils (Ticonderoga brand preferred)

– 3 Packs wide ruled notebook paper

– 2 Composition notebooks (NO spiral bound) (Black and white)

– 3 3-Prong folders with pockets (three different colors)

– Pack of 3X5 index cards

– 2 Packs of 24 count crayons

– 2 Boxes of colored pencils

– Pencil Pouch (NO boxes)

– Pack of three big pink erasers

– Pack of 4 black Expo markers

– Pack of Elmer’s Glue sticks (3 or more in pack)

– Box of tissues

– Bottle of Germ-X

Optional Wish List:

– Band-Aids

– Zip-loc bags (Any size)

– Baby wipes

– Sticky notes

– Hand held pencil sharpeners

Fifth Grade

– 2-Inch heavy duty 3-ring binder

– Pack of 5 tab dividers

– 2 Pocket folders with holes for binder (1 red and 1 yellow)

– Purple pocket folder with prongs

– Pack of wide-ruled loose leaf paper

– Pencil pouch with holes for binder

– Pack of Ticonderoga pencils or mechanical pencils with lead

– Pack of cap erasers

– 12 Pack of colored pencils

– Box of 24 count crayons

– Pack of 50 count lined index cards

– Box of tissues

*** REMINDER: Tennis shoes are required for PE. Headphones or earphones are required for computer lab.***