Friday

Jul 24, 2020 at 9:30 AM


Pre-K


Full day students fee: $50 per week (Due every Monday)


– Backpack (large enough for towel and folder)


– Kinder Mat


– Large towel (beach towel)


– Box of wet wipes


– Box of tissue


– Box of gallon Ziploc bags


– Daily snack and drink


– Complete change of clothes


***Half-day students (8a.m. to 11a.m.)***


– Complete change of clothes


– Backpack (large enough for folder)


Kindergarden


– 2 Packs of 20 pencils (Ticonderoga recommended)


– 4 Large glue sticks


– 5 Packs of 24 count crayons (Crayola recommended)


– Primary lined composition book (black and white, NOT spiral bound)


– Large dry erase markers (Expo)


– 2 Pink erasers blocks


– Pencil box


– Backpack


– Pair of headphones


– Red 3-prong folder


– Blue 3-prong folder


– Green 3-prong folder


GIrls


– Snack size Ziploc bags


– Bottle of hand soap


– Pack of baby wipes


Boys


– Gallon size Zip-loc bags


– Large bottle of hand sanitizer


– Container of disinfecting wipes


First Grade


– 2 Packs of pencils (preferably Ticonderoga or Dixon)


– Pair of scissors (preferably Fiskers)


– 4 Boxes of 24 count Crayola crayons


– 4 Large glue sticks


– 4 Expo markers


– 4 Block pink erasers


– Pack of cap erasers for pencils


– 4 Composition notebooks


– Pack of highlighters


– Plastic folder no prongs


– Backpack (NO WHEELS)


Girls


– Quart Ziploc bags


– Large box of Kleenex


– Germ-X


Boys


– Gallon Zip-loc bags


– Disinfecting wipes


– Baby wipes


Optional Wish List


– Lysol spray


– Paper plates


– Plastic forks and spoons


– Card stock paper


– Plastic sheet protectors


– Markers


– Color pencils


– Sandwich bags


– Small cups


– Color copy paper


Second Grade


– 2 Packs of pencils (Ticonderoga recommended)


– Composition book (journal, NO spiral bound)


– 2 packs 24 count Crayola crayons


– Pair of Fiskars scissors


– Pack of glue sticks


– Pack of pink erasers


– Zipper pencil bag (NO boxes)


– Pocket folder


– Box of tissues


– Backpack


– Headphones or earbuds


Girls


– Gallon size Zip-loc bags


– Baby wipes


Boys


– Quart size Zip-loc bags


– Lysol/Clorox wipes


***Due to limited space in desks, please do not send 3-ring notebooks or pencil boxes***


***PE requires lace up or Velcro tennis shoes***


Third Grade


– Pack of wide ruled notebook paper


– 4 Boxes Crayola Crayons


– Package of 3 or 4 count glue sticks


– 2 Highlighters


– Prong folder with pockets


– Bottle of Germ-X


– 2 Packs of 18 count Ticonderoga pencils


– Pack of cap erasers


– 2 Composition notebooks (NO spiral bound)


– Pair of Fiskars scissors


– Box of tissues


– Container of wet wipes/disinfecting wipes


Boys - Gallon size Zip-loc bags


Girls - Quart size Zip-loc bags


– Backpack (NO WHEELS)


– Pencil box (approximately 8X5 inches)


– 2 Dry erase markers


– Headphones or earbuds


Optional Wish. List


– Liquid hand soap


– Sticky notes


– Extra headphones or earbuds


Fourth Grade


– 3 Packs of pencils (Ticonderoga brand preferred)


– 3 Packs wide ruled notebook paper


– 2 Composition notebooks (NO spiral bound) (Black and white)


– 3 3-Prong folders with pockets (three different colors)


– Pack of 3X5 index cards


– 2 Packs of 24 count crayons


– 2 Boxes of colored pencils


– Pencil Pouch (NO boxes)


– Pack of three big pink erasers


– Pack of 4 black Expo markers


– Pack of Elmer’s Glue sticks (3 or more in pack)


– Box of tissues


– Bottle of Germ-X


Optional Wish List:


– Band-Aids


– Zip-loc bags (Any size)


– Baby wipes


– Sticky notes


– Hand held pencil sharpeners


Fifth Grade


– 2-Inch heavy duty 3-ring binder


– Pack of 5 tab dividers


– 2 Pocket folders with holes for binder (1 red and 1 yellow)


– Purple pocket folder with prongs


– Pack of wide-ruled loose leaf paper


– Pencil pouch with holes for binder


– Pack of Ticonderoga pencils or mechanical pencils with lead


– Pack of cap erasers


– 12 Pack of colored pencils


– Box of 24 count crayons


– Pack of 50 count lined index cards


– Box of tissues


*** REMINDER: Tennis shoes are required for PE. Headphones or earphones are required for computer lab.***