Pre-K
Full day students fee: $50 per week (Due every Monday)
– Backpack (large enough for towel and folder)
– Kinder Mat
– Large towel (beach towel)
– Box of wet wipes
– Box of tissue
– Box of gallon Ziploc bags
– Daily snack and drink
– Complete change of clothes
***Half-day students (8a.m. to 11a.m.)***
– Complete change of clothes
– Backpack (large enough for folder)
Kindergarden
– 2 Packs of 20 pencils (Ticonderoga recommended)
– 4 Large glue sticks
– 5 Packs of 24 count crayons (Crayola recommended)
– Primary lined composition book (black and white, NOT spiral bound)
– Large dry erase markers (Expo)
– 2 Pink erasers blocks
– Pencil box
– Backpack
– Pair of headphones
– Red 3-prong folder
– Blue 3-prong folder
– Green 3-prong folder
GIrls
– Snack size Ziploc bags
– Bottle of hand soap
– Pack of baby wipes
Boys
– Gallon size Zip-loc bags
– Large bottle of hand sanitizer
– Container of disinfecting wipes
First Grade
– 2 Packs of pencils (preferably Ticonderoga or Dixon)
– Pair of scissors (preferably Fiskers)
– 4 Boxes of 24 count Crayola crayons
– 4 Large glue sticks
– 4 Expo markers
– 4 Block pink erasers
– Pack of cap erasers for pencils
– 4 Composition notebooks
– Pack of highlighters
– Plastic folder no prongs
– Backpack (NO WHEELS)
Girls
– Quart Ziploc bags
– Large box of Kleenex
– Germ-X
Boys
– Gallon Zip-loc bags
– Disinfecting wipes
– Baby wipes
Optional Wish List
– Lysol spray
– Paper plates
– Plastic forks and spoons
– Card stock paper
– Plastic sheet protectors
– Markers
– Color pencils
– Sandwich bags
– Small cups
– Color copy paper
Second Grade
– 2 Packs of pencils (Ticonderoga recommended)
– Composition book (journal, NO spiral bound)
– 2 packs 24 count Crayola crayons
– Pair of Fiskars scissors
– Pack of glue sticks
– Pack of pink erasers
– Zipper pencil bag (NO boxes)
– Pocket folder
– Box of tissues
– Backpack
– Headphones or earbuds
Girls
– Gallon size Zip-loc bags
– Baby wipes
Boys
– Quart size Zip-loc bags
– Lysol/Clorox wipes
***Due to limited space in desks, please do not send 3-ring notebooks or pencil boxes***
***PE requires lace up or Velcro tennis shoes***
Third Grade
– Pack of wide ruled notebook paper
– 4 Boxes Crayola Crayons
– Package of 3 or 4 count glue sticks
– 2 Highlighters
– Prong folder with pockets
– Bottle of Germ-X
– 2 Packs of 18 count Ticonderoga pencils
– Pack of cap erasers
– 2 Composition notebooks (NO spiral bound)
– Pair of Fiskars scissors
– Box of tissues
– Container of wet wipes/disinfecting wipes
Boys - Gallon size Zip-loc bags
Girls - Quart size Zip-loc bags
– Backpack (NO WHEELS)
– Pencil box (approximately 8X5 inches)
– 2 Dry erase markers
– Headphones or earbuds
Optional Wish. List
– Liquid hand soap
– Sticky notes
– Extra headphones or earbuds
Fourth Grade
– 3 Packs of pencils (Ticonderoga brand preferred)
– 3 Packs wide ruled notebook paper
– 2 Composition notebooks (NO spiral bound) (Black and white)
– 3 3-Prong folders with pockets (three different colors)
– Pack of 3X5 index cards
– 2 Packs of 24 count crayons
– 2 Boxes of colored pencils
– Pencil Pouch (NO boxes)
– Pack of three big pink erasers
– Pack of 4 black Expo markers
– Pack of Elmer’s Glue sticks (3 or more in pack)
– Box of tissues
– Bottle of Germ-X
Optional Wish List:
– Band-Aids
– Zip-loc bags (Any size)
– Baby wipes
– Sticky notes
– Hand held pencil sharpeners
Fifth Grade
– 2-Inch heavy duty 3-ring binder
– Pack of 5 tab dividers
– 2 Pocket folders with holes for binder (1 red and 1 yellow)
– Purple pocket folder with prongs
– Pack of wide-ruled loose leaf paper
– Pencil pouch with holes for binder
– Pack of Ticonderoga pencils or mechanical pencils with lead
– Pack of cap erasers
– 12 Pack of colored pencils
– Box of 24 count crayons
– Pack of 50 count lined index cards
– Box of tissues
*** REMINDER: Tennis shoes are required for PE. Headphones or earphones are required for computer lab.***