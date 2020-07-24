Kindergarten

– Pack of Crayola washable markers

– 2 Packs of Crayola crayons

– Paid of Fiskars scissors

– Pack of 24 count colored pencils

– Plastic school box

– Rest mat (plastic on both sides)

– Pump bottle of liquid hand soap

– Pack of #2 pencils

– Disinfecting wipes

– Large eraser

– Backpack

– 5 Glue sticks

– Box of facial tissues

– Hand Sanitizer

– 2 Plastic folders W/prongs

– 2 Dry erase marker (NOT black)

– Earbuds (in a case or bag with name)

– Case of water

First Grade

– Pack of Crayola washable markers

– 2 Packs Crayola crayons

– Plastic school box

– Rest mat (Plastic on both sides)

– Pump bottle of liquid hand soap

– 2 Packs #2 pencils

– Disinfecting wipes

– Large eraser

– Backpack

– 5 Glue sticks

– Box of facial tissues

– Bottle of Hand Sanitizer

– 2 Plastic folders W/pockets and prongs

– 2 Dry erase markers (NOT black)

– Earbuds (in case or bag with name)

– Pack of eraser caps

– Case of water

Second Grade

– Pack of Crayola Crayons

– Pair of Fiskers scissors

– Pack of 24 count colored pencils

– Plastic school box

– Pump bottle of liquid hand soap

– 2 Packs of #2 pencils

– Plastic or wooden ruler no bendable (w/centimeter and inch)

– Disinfecting wipes

– 2 Large erasers

– Backpack

– 2 Glue sticks

– Box of Facial tissues

– Bottle of hand sanitizer

– 2 plastic folders w/pockets and prongs

– Pack of yellow highlighters

– 2 Dry erase markers (NO black)

– Earbuds (in case or bag with name)

– Case of water

Third Grade

– Pack of Crayola crayons

– Pair of Fiskers scissors

– Pack of 24 count colored pencils

– Plastic school box

– Pump bottle of liquid hand soap

– 2 Packs of #2 pencils

– Plastic or wooden ruler no bendable (w/centimeter and inch)

– 2 Packs wide-ruled notebook paper

– Disinfecting wipes

– 2 Large erasers

– Backpack

– 2 Glue sticks

– Box of facial tissue

– Bottle of hand sanitizer

– 8 Plastic folders w/pockets and prongs

– 2 Packs of yellow highlighters

– 2 Dry erase markers (NO black)

– 3 1-Inch 3-ring binders w/pockets

– Earbuds (in case or bag w/name)

– Pack of cap erasers

– Case of water

Fourth Grade

– 2 Packs Crayola crayons

– Pair of Fiskars scissors

– Pack of 24 count colored pencils

– Plastic school box

– Pump bottle of liquid hand soap

– 2 Packs #2 pencils

– Plastic or wooden ruler no bendable (w/centimeter and inch)

– 2 Packs wide-ruled notebook paper

– Disinfecting wipes

– 2 Large erasers

– Backpack

– 2 Glue sticks

– Box of Facial tissues

– Bottle of hand sanitizer

– 6 Plastic folder W/pockets and prongs (assorted colors)

– Pack of yellow highlighters

– 2 Dry erase markers (NO black)

– 1/2-Inch 3-ring view binder w/pockets

– 2 Writing journals

– Earbuds (in case or bag with name)

– Pack of cap erasers

– Case of water

Fifth Grade

– Pack of Crayola crayons

– Pair of Fiskars scissors

– Pack of 24 count colored pencils

– Plastic school box

– Pump bottle of hand soap

– 2 Packs of. #2 pencils

– Pack of wide-ruled notebook paper

– Disinfecting wipes

– 2 Large erasers

– Backpack

– 3 Glue sticks

– Box of facial tissues

– Bottle of hand sanitizer

– 4 Packs of yellow highlighters

– 2 Blue dry erase markers

– 2 3-Inch view binders with pockets

– Earbuds (in case or bag with name)

– 3 Packs of 8 dividers

– Pack of 24 count fine point markers

– Pack of cap erasers

– Case of water