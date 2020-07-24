Kindergarten
– Pack of Crayola washable markers
– 2 Packs of Crayola crayons
– Paid of Fiskars scissors
– Pack of 24 count colored pencils
– Plastic school box
– Rest mat (plastic on both sides)
– Pump bottle of liquid hand soap
– Pack of #2 pencils
– Disinfecting wipes
– Large eraser
– Backpack
– 5 Glue sticks
– Box of facial tissues
– Hand Sanitizer
– 2 Plastic folders W/prongs
– 2 Dry erase marker (NOT black)
– Earbuds (in a case or bag with name)
– Case of water
First Grade
– Pack of Crayola washable markers
– 2 Packs Crayola crayons
– Plastic school box
– Rest mat (Plastic on both sides)
– Pump bottle of liquid hand soap
– 2 Packs #2 pencils
– Disinfecting wipes
– Large eraser
– Backpack
– 5 Glue sticks
– Box of facial tissues
– Bottle of Hand Sanitizer
– 2 Plastic folders W/pockets and prongs
– 2 Dry erase markers (NOT black)
– Earbuds (in case or bag with name)
– Pack of eraser caps
– Case of water
Second Grade
– Pack of Crayola Crayons
– Pair of Fiskers scissors
– Pack of 24 count colored pencils
– Plastic school box
– Pump bottle of liquid hand soap
– 2 Packs of #2 pencils
– Plastic or wooden ruler no bendable (w/centimeter and inch)
– Disinfecting wipes
– 2 Large erasers
– Backpack
– 2 Glue sticks
– Box of Facial tissues
– Bottle of hand sanitizer
– 2 plastic folders w/pockets and prongs
– Pack of yellow highlighters
– 2 Dry erase markers (NO black)
– Earbuds (in case or bag with name)
– Case of water
Third Grade
– Pack of Crayola crayons
– Pair of Fiskers scissors
– Pack of 24 count colored pencils
– Plastic school box
– Pump bottle of liquid hand soap
– 2 Packs of #2 pencils
– Plastic or wooden ruler no bendable (w/centimeter and inch)
– 2 Packs wide-ruled notebook paper
– Disinfecting wipes
– 2 Large erasers
– Backpack
– 2 Glue sticks
– Box of facial tissue
– Bottle of hand sanitizer
– 8 Plastic folders w/pockets and prongs
– 2 Packs of yellow highlighters
– 2 Dry erase markers (NO black)
– 3 1-Inch 3-ring binders w/pockets
– Earbuds (in case or bag w/name)
– Pack of cap erasers
– Case of water
Fourth Grade
– 2 Packs Crayola crayons
– Pair of Fiskars scissors
– Pack of 24 count colored pencils
– Plastic school box
– Pump bottle of liquid hand soap
– 2 Packs #2 pencils
– Plastic or wooden ruler no bendable (w/centimeter and inch)
– 2 Packs wide-ruled notebook paper
– Disinfecting wipes
– 2 Large erasers
– Backpack
– 2 Glue sticks
– Box of Facial tissues
– Bottle of hand sanitizer
– 6 Plastic folder W/pockets and prongs (assorted colors)
– Pack of yellow highlighters
– 2 Dry erase markers (NO black)
– 1/2-Inch 3-ring view binder w/pockets
– 2 Writing journals
– Earbuds (in case or bag with name)
– Pack of cap erasers
– Case of water
Fifth Grade
– Pack of Crayola crayons
– Pair of Fiskars scissors
– Pack of 24 count colored pencils
– Plastic school box
– Pump bottle of hand soap
– 2 Packs of. #2 pencils
– Pack of wide-ruled notebook paper
– Disinfecting wipes
– 2 Large erasers
– Backpack
– 3 Glue sticks
– Box of facial tissues
– Bottle of hand sanitizer
– 4 Packs of yellow highlighters
– 2 Blue dry erase markers
– 2 3-Inch view binders with pockets
– Earbuds (in case or bag with name)
– 3 Packs of 8 dividers
– Pack of 24 count fine point markers
– Pack of cap erasers
– Case of water