Friday

Jul 24, 2020 at 10:29 AM


Kindergarten


– Pack of Crayola washable markers


– 2 Packs of Crayola crayons


– Paid of Fiskars scissors


– Pack of 24 count colored pencils


– Plastic school box


– Rest mat (plastic on both sides)


– Pump bottle of liquid hand soap


– Pack of #2 pencils


– Disinfecting wipes


– Large eraser


– Backpack


– 5 Glue sticks


– Box of facial tissues


– Hand Sanitizer


– 2 Plastic folders W/prongs


– 2 Dry erase marker (NOT black)


– Earbuds (in a case or bag with name)


– Case of water


First Grade


– Pack of Crayola washable markers


– 2 Packs Crayola crayons


– Plastic school box


– Rest mat (Plastic on both sides)


– Pump bottle of liquid hand soap


– 2 Packs #2 pencils


– Disinfecting wipes


– Large eraser


– Backpack


– 5 Glue sticks


– Box of facial tissues


– Bottle of Hand Sanitizer


– 2 Plastic folders W/pockets and prongs


– 2 Dry erase markers (NOT black)


– Earbuds (in case or bag with name)


– Pack of eraser caps


– Case of water


Second Grade


– Pack of Crayola Crayons


– Pair of Fiskers scissors


– Pack of 24 count colored pencils


– Plastic school box


– Pump bottle of liquid hand soap


– 2 Packs of #2 pencils


– Plastic or wooden ruler no bendable (w/centimeter and inch)


– Disinfecting wipes


– 2 Large erasers


– Backpack


– 2 Glue sticks


– Box of Facial tissues


– Bottle of hand sanitizer


– 2 plastic folders w/pockets and prongs


– Pack of yellow highlighters


– 2 Dry erase markers (NO black)


– Earbuds (in case or bag with name)


– Case of water


Third Grade


– Pack of Crayola crayons


– Pair of Fiskers scissors


– Pack of 24 count colored pencils


– Plastic school box


– Pump bottle of liquid hand soap


– 2 Packs of #2 pencils


– Plastic or wooden ruler no bendable (w/centimeter and inch)


– 2 Packs wide-ruled notebook paper


– Disinfecting wipes


– 2 Large erasers


– Backpack


– 2 Glue sticks


– Box of facial tissue


– Bottle of hand sanitizer


– 8 Plastic folders w/pockets and prongs


– 2 Packs of yellow highlighters


– 2 Dry erase markers (NO black)


– 3 1-Inch 3-ring binders w/pockets


– Earbuds (in case or bag w/name)


– Pack of cap erasers


– Case of water


Fourth Grade


– 2 Packs Crayola crayons


– Pair of Fiskars scissors


– Pack of 24 count colored pencils


– Plastic school box


– Pump bottle of liquid hand soap


– 2 Packs #2 pencils


– Plastic or wooden ruler no bendable (w/centimeter and inch)


– 2 Packs wide-ruled notebook paper


– Disinfecting wipes


– 2 Large erasers


– Backpack


– 2 Glue sticks


– Box of Facial tissues


– Bottle of hand sanitizer


– 6 Plastic folder W/pockets and prongs (assorted colors)


– Pack of yellow highlighters


– 2 Dry erase markers (NO black)


– 1/2-Inch 3-ring view binder w/pockets


– 2 Writing journals


– Earbuds (in case or bag with name)


– Pack of cap erasers


– Case of water


Fifth Grade


– Pack of Crayola crayons


– Pair of Fiskars scissors


– Pack of 24 count colored pencils


– Plastic school box


– Pump bottle of hand soap


– 2 Packs of. #2 pencils


– Pack of wide-ruled notebook paper


– Disinfecting wipes


– 2 Large erasers


– Backpack


– 3 Glue sticks


– Box of facial tissues


– Bottle of hand sanitizer


– 4 Packs of yellow highlighters


– 2 Blue dry erase markers


– 2 3-Inch view binders with pockets


– Earbuds (in case or bag with name)


– 3 Packs of 8 dividers


– Pack of 24 count fine point markers


– Pack of cap erasers


– Case of water