In an effort to ensure the safety of our students and staff, we have put forth this set of guidelines that will become common practices for the school setting, where CDC Guidelines will be followed when feasible. While Gulf District Schools has provided a framework for each school’s plan, each plan is unique to its student and staff population, as well as its facility’s design and layout. We realize that our understanding of Covid-19 is ever-changing, and for that reason, we will continue to re-evaluate our practices and make changes when and where necessary. Students will be informed of the CDC recommended guidelines for practicing safe hygiene and social distancing https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/prevention.html. In the event that a student or staff member tests positive, the Gulf County Health Department will be responsible for notifying the individual and any others who may be at-risk. If a student needs to self-isolate he or she will continue to have access to daily classroom instruction through our Gator Virtual Learning Platform.

Points of Entry

Each designated morning entrance will have screening stations where staff will administer temperature checks and students will sanitize hands.

Once students have completed the screening, they will report to designated areas to maintain social distancing until the first bell rings.

Any student or staff who has a temperature above 100.4 will be sent to the isolation area until necessary contacts are made and will then exit the campus.

Hallways and Lockers

Students will make direct transitions from one class to the other without gathering in the hallways.

Traveling counter-clockwise in the high school halls, and entering and exiting through exterior doors in the middle school will alleviate face-to-face contact.

Utilizing backpacks and limiting the number of visits to locker areas will also be encouraged.

UV lighting will be placed in hallways and common areas to assist with the reduction of potential germ-spreading bacteria.

Quality Air Filtration systems are being adding throughout the building.

Classrooms

Staff will wear masks and maintain appropriate social distancing as much as possible. If close contact is necessary, staff will limit that contact time.

All students will be encouraged to wear masks during class time.

Student seating will be carefully designed and implemented to meet CDC guidelines where feasible.

Seating charts will be made to contact trace if and when necessary.

All classroom desks and table-tops will be sanitized at the end of each period before a new group enters.

Students will be assigned personal electronic devices that will travel with the student, so there will be NO sharing of devices.

Hand sanitizer will be readily available to every student during class time.

Each teacher will have a thermometer to check temperatures should the need arise.

Lunchroom

Lunchroom tables will be placed at least 6 feet apart.

Outdoor eating areas will be implemented to alleviate crowding in the cafeteria.

There will be a limited number of seats at each table.

There will be an additional break scheduled to alleviate crowding

To-Go trays will be prepared to reduce the number of students needing to access lunch line.

Lunchroom staff will wear appropriate safety gear while preparing and serving meals.

PE/GYM

Weight-rooms will be sanitized between student use and each period.

As often as possible, games and activities will take place outside or in large open-areas.

Dismissal

Student drop-off/pick-ups will be closely monitored to ensure the students are not congregating in large groups.

Special Events

At this time there will be no indoor, school-wide assemblies.

School-Re-Opening Options

Live On-Campus Instructional School Day with Covid-19

Any student who is quarantined or isolated will utilize Gator Virtual Learning Platform to maintain assignments as though he/she were on-campus.

Distance Learning- Gator Virtual Learning Platform Option

Any student who is unable to participate in on-campus instruction, due to a Covid-19 related issue, may remain a WHS student and access daily instruction through our Gator Virtual Learning Platform.

A student can return to on-campus instruction at ANY time during this Covid-19 State of Emergency unless the whole campus is closed.

Each student will be provided a Chromebook (electronic device) to use at home. If a student does NOT have internet access, he/she will need to notify WHS-(850)639-2228, so that arrangements can be made.

The student will enter each classroom period, mark him/herself present.

The student will access the instructional content posted by each teacher/each period.

The student will complete and submit lessons, daily to his or her teacher, as though he/she were present in the on-campus class.

The student will take proctored assessments as designated by the teachers through the Google Meet feature of the platform.

The student/parent will communicate with teachers through Google Meet email, phone calls, text, etc.…

FLVS Florida Virtual School

Students enrolled in Florida Virtual School are NOT students of Wewahitchka High School. They fall under the Home School Program definition.

Students enrolled in FLVS are eligible to participate in athletics and extra-curricular activities.

Students enrolled in FLVS do NOT have access to the Gator Virtual Learning Platform.

For FLVS option, please contact Mrs. Martha Weimorts at Gulf District Schools OIS, (850)229-6940.

*All traditional, on-campus grading requirements will apply to Gator Virtual Learning Platform students.

Again, we thank you for your partnership and support as we support our students and staff. If we can be of assistance to you or your student, please feel free to contact us at your convenience (850) 639-2228.