CHIPLEY - The community of Washington County and the city of Chipley mourns the passing of long time servant of the community Kathleen Marie Pennington Strawn Foster

Foster passed last Saturday, July 18 on her 78th birthday after a six-year battle with ovarian cancer, according to her family.

Her family wrote the three most important aspects of her life were her deep faith as a Christian; being a wife and mother; and her profession as a journalist. According to Foster’s obituary she advocated passionately and treasured her family’s endeavors and accomplishments. As a mother and grandmother, Foster was known for her warmth and love. She was known for her dedication and love and was known to always giver her best. She strove not only to do a good job but to do good in everything. Foster was noted for always striving to be truthful no matter the consequences and hold public officials and community leaders accountable to the requirements of their respective oaths.

Foster was frequently quoted as saying, "Don’t just do good; be good."

Members of the community commented on what a the sadness of Foster’s passing was and how her legacy will live on through her journalism.

"She was one of the sweetest, kindest women I knew and very dedicated in everything she did," community member and fellow Relay for Life organizer Cathrine Lamb said.

Foster had a long career in journalism including serving as editor of several publications in Washington and Holmes Counties. Most recently Foster served as the editor for the Foster Follies news website. She was and participant in numerous clubs and organizations including Chipley’s Woman’s Club, Washington County Historical Society and Chipley and Wausau garden clubs.