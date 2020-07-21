Governor Ron DeSantis holds a roundtable with Agency for Health Care Administration Secretary Mary Mayhew, regarding COVID-19 in the Cabinet Meeting Room on Tuesday, July 21st.

If you are unable to view the video above or the link is currently unavailable, thefloridachannel.org offers free livestreams of Gov. DeSantis’ press conferences. Click the link above.

Florida reported a record 134 additional COVID-19 related deaths on Monday, which increased the overall death toll to 5,206.

According to the Department of Health, the state added 9,440 new COVID-19 cases, our lowest increase since 7,227 cases were announced July 17. That brings Florida's cumulative number of cases to 369,834.

The number of Florida residents hospitalized with COVID-19 increased to 21,780 since the pandemic began. The Department of Health notes the total figure is cumulative and does not reflect the number of COVID-19 patients currently in hospitals.

The state has counted more than 310,000 new coronavirus cases since its Phase 2 reopening began on June 5 (61,488). Bars were closed for the second time during the pandemic June 26 to try to limit the spread of the virus.

The cumulative percentage of people testing positive for COVID-19 in Florida increased to 11.9 % Monday.

!function(e,i,n,s){var t="InfogramEmbeds",d=e.getElementsByTagName("script")[0];if(window[t]&&window[t].initialized)window[t].process&&window[t].process();else if(!e.getElementById(n)){var o=e.createElement("script");o.async=1,o.id=n,o.src="https://e.infogram.com/js/dist/embed-loader-min.js",d.parentNode.insertBefore(o,d)}}(document,0,"infogram-async"); !function(e,i,n,s){var t="InfogramEmbeds",d=e.getElementsByTagName("script")[0];if(window[t]&&window[t].initialized)window[t].process&&window[t].process();else if(!e.getElementById(n)){var o=e.createElement("script");o.async=1,o.id=n,o.src="https://e.infogram.com/js/dist/embed-loader-min.js",d.parentNode.insertBefore(o,d)}}(document,0,"infogram-async"); !function(e,i,n,s){var t="InfogramEmbeds",d=e.getElementsByTagName("script")[0];if(window[t]&&window[t].initialized)window[t].process&&window[t].process();else if(!e.getElementById(n)){var o=e.createElement("script");o.async=1,o.id=n,o.src="https://e.infogram.com/js/dist/embed-loader-min.js",d.parentNode.insertBefore(o,d)}}(document,0,"infogram-async");