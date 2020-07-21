BONIFAY - In a landmark event, three government organizations came together to break ground on an momentous achievement for the future of commercial pathway for Holmes and Washington Counties on July 20.

Tray Hawkins, Chair of the Washington County Board of County Commissioners said it was a long time coming and thanked the Holmes County Commissioners and City of Bonifay for their support.

"We couldn’t have done this without you guys." Hawkins said.

Clint Erickson, County Commissioner for Holmes County said the project was a milestone for the area and added his thanks to the city of Bonifay, who will supply water and sewage to the project.

"Without your support we couldn’t have made this happen," Erickson said.

When the project was initially in planning statges, the three goverment entities said they all unanimously voted in agreement to take part in the project and are glad to see it coming to fruition.

Comprised of 1,525 acres south of the interchange of I-10 and Highway 79, the Corridor Authority runs south along both the east and west sides of Hwy 79 for 2.1 miles from the City of Bonifay, through Holmes County and into Washington County at the intersection of WC Hwy 280 (Douglas Ferry Road) and Highway 79. The project project may be the first in the Panhandle that involves governments solving a mutual problem of lack of sewer and water services south of I-10 along a major state highway between the Gulf of Mexico and the Alabama border. The initial projection is for 7 new businesses typical of Interstate interchanges including motel, fast food, quality restaurant, large convenience store, strip-center, and generate 219 new well-paying jobs for RAO counties.