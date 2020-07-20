The National Hurricane Center is watching three areas in the tropics for possible development with one right on the doorstep of Texas.

All three of the areas, including the one nearing the coast of the Lone Star State, have low chances of development at this time.

But the other two disturbances - one nearing the Florida Straits and the second about 1,000 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands - have a little more time over warm waters to gain momentum.

The next names on the 2020 hurricane list are Gonzalo, Hanna and Isaias.

Busy outlook for mid-July, even if they are all low probability systems. A good reminder that the peak of the season is coming, and that it is much easier to get prepared now than risking it until it is too late. pic.twitter.com/MIJKSlDMgi

— Eric Blake (@EricBlake12) July 20, 2020

AccuWeather meteorologists are being more bullish on the system scooting north of Cuba, giving it a 40 percent chance of becoming a tropical depression and a 20 percent chance of it becoming a tropical storm. A hurricane is unlikely, according to AccuWeather.

"Due to the brisk, westward movement of this feature through the warm waters of the Gulf, it will have a limited amount of time to develop," said AccuWeather senior meteorologist Adam Douty.

The wave is expected to reach the central Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday. and the northwestern Gulf by Thursday.

The tropics have been quiet since Tropical Storm Fay formed on July 10 with wind shear and Saharan dust making it tough for anything to stir.

Kmiller@pbpost.com

@Kmillerweather